Softline has Earned the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

LONDON, United Kingdom, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Softline today announced it has earned the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in deploying and managing production workloads in the cloud using containers and managing hosted Kubernetes environments in Microsoft Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their container-based workload deployment and management practices, are able to earn the Kubernetes on Azure advanced specialization.

With over 75% of global organizations expected to run containerized applications in production by 2022, many are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate their existing containerized workloads to the cloud or assist them in developing cloud-native applications using container technologies, DevOps patterns, and a microservices approach.

“Earning another advanced specialization complements and enhances our status as a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP. We are pleased that our extensive experience in deploying and managing production workloads in the cloud using containers, as well as managing hosted Kubernetes environments on Azure, has enabled Softline to earn the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization. We help our clients to implement Azure Kubernetes Service to launch their critical applications, which positively affects the speed and efficiency of their work,” said Andrey Blagorazumov, Director of Microsoft Business at Softline.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, “The Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying and managing containerized applications in Azure. Softline clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to deliver best-in-class cloud-native capabilities to customers with Azure”.

Softline (Softline.com) headquartered in Russia and UK, facilitates digital transformation and cybersecurity services to customers in 50+ countries and in 95+ cities around the world. Softline and Microsoft have been developing global strategic partnership to enhance business since 1994, Microsoft Licensing Solution Provider (LSP) since 2002, currently in 30 countries and Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) since 2019. Our 2400+ client managers and 1000+ technical product and service specialists, engage with our clients to choose and integrate the right products in the most efficient way, creating and managing hybrid and secure infrastructures.