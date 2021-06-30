The Nova Clinic Offers Unbelievable Promotions for Non-Surgical Treatments!

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — The Nova Clinic by Aesthetics International is a renowned plastic and cosmetic surgery center in Dubai. The clinic has announced excellent discounted deals for its expansive range of non-invasive procedures in different categories. It is a limited-time offer customers can avail for skin rejuvenation, tightening, and other such procedures and get ready for their new look this summer.

For laser hair removal, Nova Clinic is offering three amazing packages using the most advanced machines and the latest types of laser hair removal for both men and women that include Alexandrite Laser and Nd: YAG laser. The package starts from AED 1050 and covers different body parts, including, lower legs, full bikini, underarms.

Summers call our attention to take care of our skin against the harsh hot weather. Nova Clinic’s skin rejuvenation packages do just that. You can get a HydraFacial + Revlite Full face for AED 1050 only. Moreover, other packages include a combination of different procedures, such as IPL, BBL Full Face and Aquagold Microneedling. There is the Infini Full Face & Neck + PRP/Meso available at AED 3,000. Discounted packages for Fire & Ice Treatment, PCA Peels, Rejuvenation, Pigmentation or Acne Treatment, Cosmela, HIFU Full Face, Ultherapy, Co2 Fractional Laser for full face, among many others are also available.

The Nova Clinic is offering amazing discounts at body contouring procedures as well, starting from AED 3675. There are different packages consisting of small/large CoolSculpting cycles for different body parts.

Dr. Zara specializes in a wide range of aesthetic procedures for the face and body. Clients can get full forehead anti-aging treatment from her at the discounted rates of AED 1050. Moreover, 1 session for Profhilo ( 2ml for full face) at discounted rates of AED 1365. 2 sessions of Profhilo are available at AED 2625.

At The Nova Clinic, detailed procedures are followed prior to and after the treatments. Our doctors hold various sessions with the patients to discuss the results with them and what they should expect. Everything is carried out in a strictly professional and informed manner.

About The Nova Clinic

The Nova Clinic is listed as one of the top plastic and cosmetic surgery clinics in Dubai. Dr. Jaffer Khan, Zara Yousafzai, Dr. Timm Wolter, Dr. Tijion Esho, and Dr. Sajjad Khan are some of the renowned names in the country known to provide excellent services. Featuring state-of-the-art equipment, the facility offers impeccable services, allowing clients to enhance and improve their appearance.