Introducing DeskXpand: A Leading Edge Ticket Management Software

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — DeskXpand is an exceptional ticket management software developed by Biztech. It assists businesses in providing quick resolutions to their customers, simplifies support, and helps them cultivate a customer-focused culture.

DeskXpand is an omnichannel ticket management software that caters to small to large businesses. It is enriched with popular ticketing features to improve the overall accountability of the customer support teams. Its round-robin algorithm makes sure that the tickets are assigned automatically to agents as and when they are created in a circular manner. The shared inbox empowers team collaboration and makes room for transparent and efficient customer support.

Its omnichannel features help deliver a more cohesive, and flexible, customer experience across multiple channels through a single interface. Apart from that, DeskXpand empowers potential customers with self-service features such as a knowledge base. The biggest benefit of providing customer self-service is that it indirectly results in efficient, low-cost, and easier customer support management.

DeskXpand is embedded with the latest analytics tools that help companies gain insight into their help center. This helps them evaluate their strategy to design better customer experiences. DeskXpand also offers helpdesk customization to help companies design their customer service software interface identical to their website and build a cohesive brand identity.

Arnima Jain, the product owner, and lead product manager states “The experience of the audience is much more than just providing customer support. It is about building trust and loyalty. And DeskXpand is here to provide that.” “Customer relationship executives who are either part of the front-end interaction team or the strategic support team (including payments, complaints, ideas, and deliveries) use DeskXpand,” she continues.

On talking about the major USPs of DeskXpand, she says, “Ticket management becomes incredibly efficient with DeskXpand. Everything from ticket assignment to ticket-workflow setup can be done effortlessly. Its user-friendly interface makes work simple for agents as well as end-users.” Lastly, she states that DeskXpand is flexible, feasible and a dynamic solution with a quicker turnaround time.

DeskXpand is a cost-effective, versatile, and configurable solution. It helps extend support globally through automated emails, notifications, and round-the-clock support. Hence, enabling brand identity and customer retention globally.

DeskXpand is a part of Biztech IT Consulting & Service Services. It is an ISO27001 certified company with 14+ years of industry experience. Their team comprises functional experts and certified developers that help businesses bring their vision into reality.

To explore DeskXpand, you can opt for their live demo.

To know more about DeskXpand, you can visit their website.