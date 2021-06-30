Virginia Wave Movers for Smooth and Hassle-Free Local Moving in Virginia Beach for Residential and Commercial Clients

Hampton, VA, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — With the COVID-19 cases lowering across the nation through extensive vaccine administration, more individuals are looking back to moving into their homes and college campuses.

To help people have a hassle-free moving experience, local moving company Virginia Wave Movers has been extending its affordable and reliable services to residential and commercial clients alike. The company offers budget-friendly moving services in and around Virginia Beach alongside other services, including moving heavy furniture, junk removal, and packing and unpacking furniture and other items.

For higher accessibility, Virginia Wave Movers has multiple packages for clients, with their lowest rate starting at $140 per hour. Each package contains qualified movers and a truck to transport furniture and moving boxes from one location to another. The service is provided to local moves within Virginia to commercial and residential properties.

When asked about their home moving services, a senior representative of Virginia Wave Movers said,

“Moving can be a very physically and emotionally daunting experience. There are so many things to oversee, and the slightest oversight can set you back significantly. To help our local community enjoy a stress-free move, we at Virginia Wave Movers have ensured that our rates are nominal and our service is exceptional.

Our team is filled with highly qualified individuals who prioritize care and precaution when moving our clients’ priceless items from one location to another. Our clients never have to worry about losing their valuables or receiving broken items. We even offer to pack and unpack items to ensure that everything is packed well. And of course, our services cover any other handy work that may be required, including disposal of junk or moving heavy furniture around!”

More information about the prices and services provided by Virginia Wave Movers can be found on their official website.

About The Company

Virginia Wave Movers is a Virginia Beach-based local moving company that helps the local community move into their residential homes or office spaces. The company also provides junk removal and furniture moving services.

Contact Information

Address: Near Lynhaven Mall,

Virginia Beach

Virginia 23452

Phone number: 1.757.681.8253

Business Hours: 9 AM to 1 AM

Email: virginiawavemovers@gmail.com

Web: http://virginiawavemovers.com/