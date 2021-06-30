Why Does the United States Have Huge Potential for Fuel Injector Cleaners Forecast 2018 to 2027 – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

Demand for fuel injector cleaners is observed from a wide spectrum of automotive end uses, especially commercial and passenger vehicles. Demand is particularly high in North American countries, making the region account for nearly 25% of the global market share. Key actors present in this region involve themselves in developing effective production methods and processes to produce efficient fuel injector cleaners to meet the rising demand from various end-use applications.

In the year 2020, the market observed a contraction of 2.0%. However, it is set to get back on track by Q3 of 2021, and prospects look much brighter for the years ahead. As per Fact.MR’s new report, the market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of close to 4% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market is expected to grow 1.5X in value by the end of 2031.

North America is anticipated to be the presiding region and this market is expected to progress at a CAGR of close to 4% over the next ten years.

Considering engine type, four stroke engine fuel injector cleaners are anticipated to gain 226 BPS through the forecast period.

Automotive captures a large chunk of the market share, and the segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 4% through 2031.

The market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to gain 25 BPS and expand at a CAGR of around 4% over the period of forecast.

“Growing awareness regarding pollution and carbon emissions to propel demand for fuel injector cleaners over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fuel injector cleaners market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (dissolvents and detergent), engine type (two stroke and four stroke), injection system (throttle body, and port/multipoint, and direct injection), equipment type (automotive, lawn & garden equipment, construction equipment, and marine engines), and sales channel (online, authorized distributors, garage & workshops, and specialty stores), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

