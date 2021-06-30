Urinalysis Market Revenue, Restraint, Challenges & Key Company Ranking Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Urinalysis Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global urinalysis market size is expected to value at USD 2.14 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the presence of large base of the target population and increasing demand for urinalysis because of unmet clinical needs in the under-developed regions across the globe. Factors responsible for robust market growth of urinalysis industry include introduction of highly advanced diagnostic tools, increasing unmet clinical needs, and rising demand for cost-effective solutions.

Key Players:

Alere Inc

Sysmex

ACON Laboratories, Inc

Bio-Rad

Arkray

Roche Diagnostics

Mindray

Siemens Healthcare

Qidel Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Urinalysis plays a vital role as a diagnostic tool for the analysis and management of target diseases such as urinary tract infection (UTI) disorders, kidney diseases, and diabetes. These factors are expected to drive market demand for urinalysis in the upcoming years. Globally, the urinalysis market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 7.5% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the market.

Growing prevalence of the target diseases such as urinary tract infection (UTI) disorders, kidney diseases, and diabetes, is considered as one of the prominent factor responsible for market growth, in the recent years. Moreover, the changing lifestyle and varying food are expected to fuel demand for urinalysis across the globe in the upcoming years.

Additionally, lack of availability of the latest diagnostic tools in the developing economies across the globe is significantly hampering market growth. Yet, development of advanced and cost-effective technique to carry out fast and highly precise diagnosis along with easy to use solutions for catering to the unmet clinical needs in the developing as well as underdeveloped economies are estimated to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

Application Outlook:

UTIs

Diabetes

Kidney Disease

Hypertension

Liver disease

End-use Outlook:

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Home healthcare

Research and academics

Regional Outlook:

The urinalysis market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in medicine & pharmaceutical sector, development of the automated urine sediment analyzers like digital flow morphology and fluorescence flow cytometry, and existence of well-established infrastructure in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the urinalysis industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increasing penetration rate of advanced urine analyzers, rising healthcare expenditure and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

