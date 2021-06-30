Growing Participation Of Recreational Water Sports Boost Sales Of Aquatic Fins Market

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Survey of Aquatic Fins Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve & outlook of Aquatic Fins market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders.

Aquatic Fins Market: Overview

In the last few years, water-based activities like swimming, scuba diving and snorkeling have gained a lot of traction. A person undertaking any of these activities must own and wear safety equipment including aquatic fins. As the name suggests, aquatic fins function in similar ways to that of fish’s fins, saving energy and making movement in water easier.

However, aquatic fins are not compulsory for activities like swimming but for activities like scuba diving, these are a must. Aquatic fins are flexible and the webbed feet like structure provides additional thrust in water.

REQUEST A FREE DEMO OF REPORT – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1406

Aquatic Fins Market: Dynamics

Growing participation of people in recreational water sports continues to boost the sales of water sport equipment, such as aquatic fins. For instance, according to National Marine Manufacturer’s Association (NMMA),

more than 140 million people in the United States participated in recreational water sporting activities in 2016. Growing interest in the water-based sport, especially amongst the millennial population, is the key factor for driving the sales of aquatic fins all around the world.

Presence of counterfeit products in the market have a deterring impact on the sales and demand for original quality products, impeding their future growth. Aquatic fins are no exception as counterfeit aquatic fins made of cheap and low-quality raw material are available in the market, which do not offer strength and comfort, thereby killing the purpose of owning the suit.

Aquatic Fins Market: Segmentation

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by product type, blade material, price range, sports type, demographics, sales channel and buyer type.

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by product type as:

Mono fins

Bifins Adjustable strap fins Full-foot fins Long-blade fins Others



Global aquatic fins market is segmented by blade material as:

Plastic

Fiberglass

Carbon Fiber

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by price range as:

Low

Medium

High

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by sports type as:

Scuba Diving

Swimming

Snorkeling

Body Surfing

River Boarding

others

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by demographics as:

Men

Women

Kids (upto 11 years)

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by sales channel as:

Sports Variety Stores

Direct to Customer Channel

Third Party Online

Other Channels

Global aquatic fins market is segmented by buyer type as:

Individual

Promotional

Institutional

Competitive Analysis of Aquatic Fins Market :



Some of the key market players in the Global Aquatic Fins Market are

Speedo International Limited

MARES

Scubapro

Dive Rite

Aqua Lung International

Atomic Aquatics

Sherwood Scuba

Cressi

XS Scuba

Other Key Players

Aquatic Fins Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global aquatic fins market has been designed for six regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), the Middle East & Africa and Japan. North America currently is the largest market for aquatic fins, accounting for more than one-third of the global market.

According to OIA, the U.S.’s outdoor recreation industry was alone valued at more than US$ 800 billion in 2015. Considered as the birthplace of surfing, North America is expected to showcase immense opportunities for the water sports industry and associated equipment.

The region encompasses Hawaii, home of surfing, which is an attractive destination for aspirants. Plenty of surf schools and camps available in the North America region have made it a prime destination for surf travelers. Europe stands just behind North America in aquatic fins market.

Aquatic fins continue to witness momentous demand in Europe with the increasing participation of people in water sports contests. For instance, Quicksilver Europe carried out major professional contests, with an estimated consumer base of over 25 million.

Overall, the outlook for aquatic fins market is highly positive on a global level owing to the increasing popularity of recreational water sports and activities. However, North America and Europe will continue to dominate the aquatic fins market over the forecast period.

