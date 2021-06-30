Sacral Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate By 2018-2028

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Survey of Sacral Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve & outlook of Sacral Pressure Injury Relieving Devices market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders.

Market Overview

Pressure ulcer is a common problem among patients getting diagnosed with ulcers. Patients need to be effectively turned in order to relieve the pressure that result in skin breakdown.

There have been multiple studies performed in order to demonstrate the appropriate turning for the patients. The medical staff available in the hospitals are highly important for the better results as they are responsible for the turning and positioning the patient in order to avoid further injuries.

Sacral pressure injury relieving devices are mandated to relive the pressure and change the position of the patient for treatment. Sacral pressure injury relieving devices include beds, cushions, and supportive gears.

The real idea behind the sacral pressure injury relieving devices is to limit the chances of injuries to the hospital staff as well. The procedure requires the staff to change the position of the patient and avoid further problems with instruction of the procedure guided by the doctors.

The pressure ulcers increase the risk of patient mortality, extend hospital stay for the patient, which results in increases the cost of care. Sacral pressure injury relieving devices are well organized to prevent staff injuries and provide patient care with high quality.

Beds are the most preferred choice of sacral pressure injury relieving devices, which with modern techniques help in turning and positioning the patient, whereas cushions are also helpful during the course.

Sacral Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market: Drivers

According to the NPUAP, hospital prevalence of pressure ulcers is 14%-17% and incidence is 7%-9%.11 out of which sacral pressure ulcers account for 37% of all pressure ulcers.

The use of sacral pressure injury relieving devices are performed on reported cases but the incidence of pressure ulcers is reportedly high number. The sacral pressure injury relieving devices are often carried by the surgeons and the account for pressure ulcers is judged by the cases marked.

A cost-analysis on Medicare patients between 2005 and 2007 revealed excess expenditures related to PUs of US$ 2.4 billion. Sacral pressure injury relieving devices are considered as the best form of appliances that could be used to turn and position the patient to avoid skin breakdown.

Sacral Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global sacral pressure injury relieving devices market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end users and geography.

Based on Product Type, the global sacral pressure injury relieving devices market is segmented as:

Beds

Cushions

Supportive Gears

Based on end user, the global sacral pressure injury relieving devices is segmented as:

Hospital

Specialty clinic

The global market for sacral pressure injury relieving devices is marketed and performed through different sources with most of the end users developing their set of customized device to counter sacral pressure ulcer. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global sacral pressure injury relieving devices market are Stryker, ConvaTec, ArjoHuntleigh, Wellsense, etc.

Sacral Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global sacral pressure injury relieving devices market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), CIS & Russia, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for sacral pressure injury relieving devices owing to the reported cases and progressive healthcare infrastructure.

The sacral pressure injury relieving devices market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to provide offerings by the key players and domestic players of the region as it is shooting for quality change.

Europe is expected to have a large share in the global sacral pressure injury relieving devices market throughout the forecast period due to its quality healthcare facilities and public awareness related to sacral pressure injury relieving devices

