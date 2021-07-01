Diverse Offerings Galore in Nye & Company’s Online-Only Summer Chic & Antique Estate Treasures Auction, July 21st-22nd

Bloomfield, NJ, 2021-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Nye & Company Auctioneers will be closed the week of July 5th but will re-open strong with a solid, two-day, online Chic & Antique Summer Estate Treasures auction on Wednesday and Thursday, July 21st and 22nd, starting promptly at 10 am Eastern time both days. The diverse offerings are certain to delight collectors, designers, dealers and institutions alike.

The catalog boasts a wonderful selection of blue-chip artists’ names and a large selection of both traditional and modern furniture, rugs and lighting from private New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Long Island households.

Both sessions will allow real time online and absentee bidding which will be available on LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com and the Nye & Company website: www.nyeandcompany.com. Telephone bidding is available on a limited basis.

A Philadelphia gentleman who never discovered a cure for collecting consigned a lot of his trove as he relocated to North Carolina. Over the years, esoterica caught his eye while whimsy tickled his funny bone. As a result, the sale includes large balls of string, a baseball glove chair, paint-decorated pedestals and a group of American violins with carved figural terminals. They depict bugs, reptiles, birds, people and more.

Out of a suspected total production of only 1,000 pieces, the hundreds of pieces of Desert Sand Pottery up for bid are the perfect accessory for the Arts and Crafts aesthetic, as production of the mission-swirl pottery began at the same time and continued throughout much of the 20th century. A New England collector happens to be selling some appropriate oak furniture and Hampshire pottery, so the timing is perfect for the consummate collector.

Almost a quarter of the auction is sourced from the collection of William and Linda Weimer of Florida and Ohio. Many of the pieces feature old, undisturbed surfaces, such as the two-drawer stand and other side tables. There are two portraits inscribed verso by Milton Hopkins, (American, 1789-1844) and depict Ohioans, Amanda Hollister and Levi Knowlton.

A New Hampshire Queen Anne high chest of drawers, a Philadelphia Federal mahogany tall clock and a Regency convex looking glass with elaborate oak leaf ornament highlight the furniture. The Jacob Hurd pepper pot, the William Plummer dish-cross and the Scottish teapot along with period andirons and hearth equipment, fine rugs, English, Dutch and Chinese “smalls” combine to make this a desirous collection.

Another tranche from a New Jersey and California collection is strong on rugs and glass, such as the Fenice Art sculpture by Lino Tagliapietra, (Italian, b. 1934), the Murano glass vessel and the K. Dahl fish. There is a room-size Tabriz carpet and a nice Bidjar as well.

Verona sits atop New Jersey’s front range, and a broad collection of sculpture hails from a large turn-of-the-century center hall house. There are examples of Tiffany, La Verre and Galle cameo glass in addition to Art Nouveau pieces. The bronzes include The Release by Alexandre Kelety (French, 1874-1940), The Javelin by Robert Tait McKenzie (1867-1938), and Wheeler Williams’ (American, 1897-1972) Nude with Lyre, among other sculptures and paintings.

Other New Jersey collections include the contents from a regal Georgian Glen Ridge home, designed, built and formerly owned by Titanic survivor Henry Blank, founder of his eponymous Newark jewelry manufactory.

Another collection comes from Newark and Charlotte, N.C, which includes a more modern aesthetic. For example, there is a suite of maple Heywood Wakefield bedroom furniture, an Eero Saarinen marble “Tulip” table by Knoll, six Philippe Starck Ghost Chairs and a pair of leather-upholstered club chairs that are sculptural in their design. From this collection is a Banksy, Gangsta Rat, a Keith Haring, a Free South Africa poster and a two Viveca Jung photographs.

Other contemporary multiples from a New York City private collection are by artists such as Erte, Karel Appel, Will Barnet, Edward Hanson, Nicola Simbari, Ossip Zadkine and others.

People can bid in absentia and online. An online preview is being held from Wednesday June 30th through Wednesday, July 21st. However, as mentioned, the galleries will be closed the week of July 5th. The online preview can be viewed at www.nyeandcompany.com, www.liveauctioneers.com, www.bidsquare.com and www.invaluable.com. Anyone looking for additional images, condition reports or info about an object is invited to visit the Nye & Company website or email to info@nyeandcompany.com.

For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Estate Treasures online only auction on Wednesday and Thursday, July 21st and 22nd, visit www.nyeandcompany.com.

