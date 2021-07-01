https://www.happynest.com/blog/happynest-further-expands-in-central-long-island-new-york

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. and FARMINGDALE, N.Y., 2021-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — HappyNest, the tech-enabled laundry pickup and delivery service, has further expanded in central Long Island, New York via new laundromat partner, The Laundry Closet. HappyNest is now serving the east end of Suffolk County, from Bay Shore to Sayville to East Setauket with affordable, eco-friendly, and next day pickup and delivery laundry services. HappyNest has been rapidly expanding throughout the U.S., partnering with highly efficient and reliably laundromats to meet the growing demand of pickup and delivery services.

“We decided to partner with HappyNest because we believe in the brand and mission of the company, providing a quality, convenient, and affordable laundry service that allows customers to eliminate laundry from their lives,” said Lawonda Billings, owner of The Laundry Closet.

Located in Farmingdale, New York, The Laundry Closet has a customer service-focused staff who takes pride in treating personal laundry items with care. The location on Conklin Street is 1,550 square feet with 18 highly efficient washers and 20 dryers. The owners have been working in customer service and operations for several years, 14 years in the military and retail banking. The Laundry Closet has been offering drop-off service for the last year, adding pickup and delivery laundry service to meet demand in the area.

“Long Island has been a popular region for HappyNest pickup and delivery services, so we are happy to welcome The Laundry Closet to service an extended area,” said John MacKrell, CEO and founder of HappyNest. “There is no question that this location will have great success with backing from HappyNest.”

HappyNest is also serving other areas of Long Island, including Huntington Station, Manhasset, Hempstead, and Franklin Square, among others.

HappyNest has a true consumer mobile app for auto-scheduling and payment. Residents and businesses can check availability and pricing in their area at: https://app.happynest.com/sb/signup/.

Laundromat owners are increasing sales with HappyNest pickup and delivery laundry services by utilizing equipment during low peak times while offloading laundry from busy residents and businesses. To learn why HappyNest is the software of choice for laundromats looking to grow and decrease excess capacity, go to: https://www.happynest.com/partner/.

About HappyNest

HappyNest is a convenient, cost-effective, eco-friendly, and fast pickup and delivery laundry service sweeping the U.S. The company’s mobile app links consumers to reputable area laundromats for on-demand, customizable, next-day service. With the decline in the laundry services market due to the economic slowdown, HappyNest is giving new life to laundromat owners and their highly efficient washers and dryers that use 40% less energy than household appliances that would otherwise sit idle. HappyNest is a no brainer for individuals who would rather spend time otherwise and for busy employees working in laundry-heavy businesses. Check availability in your area at www.happynest.com or call 855-335-9274. Follow on LinkedIn.

