Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market worth $599 million – Large Geriatric Population in Japan to Support Growth

The Global Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market

The Global Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market is projected to reach USD 599 million by 2026 from USD 418 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2026.

There is a significant requirement of corneal donors across the globe, as approximately 10 million people are in need of corneal transplants. Densely populated counties such as India suffer from a significant shortage of donor corneas, and there is a waiting period of more than six months for corneal transplants among patients suffering from corneal blindness. Approximately 6.8 million people in the country have poor vision in one eye, and nearly one million people have poor vision in both eyes due to corneal disorders. It was estimated that by the end of 2020, India would suffer from 10.6 million cases of unilateral corneal blindness. In 2019, around 120,000 people were affected by corneal blindness. Around 250,000 corneas are needed annually in the country; however, the total number of corneas donated each year is around 25,000. The high burden of corneal blindness, coupled with a shortage of corneal donors, is expected to offer high-growth opportunities to manufacturers of corneal implants.

the artificial cornea and corneal implants market is segmented into human cornea and artificial cornea. The artificial cornea segment is projected to witness fastet growth during the forecast period. An artificial corneal transplant, also known as keratoprosthesis (KPro), enables the restoration of vision in conditions wherein the cornea and the eye surface is affected or damaged. The scarcity of human eye donors has resulted in the development of innovative solutions such as artificial corneas. Additionally, individuals with a history of multiple previous graft failures, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, chemical burns, severe dry eyes, congenital aniridia, or limbal stem cell deficiency are indications for KPro. One of the commonly used keratoprosthesis is Boston Keratoprosthesis (Boston KPro). To date, over 15,000 Boston KPro have been implanted across the globe.

The artificial cornea and corneal implants market is segmented into fungal keratitis, Fuchs’ dystrophy, keratoconus, and other diseases. In 2020, the Fuchs’ dystrophy segment accounted for the largest share of artificial cornea and corneal implant market. The rising incidence of the disease and the growing awareness among people regarding early disease diagnosis are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period of 2021–2026.

Geographically, the artificial cornea and corneal implant market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021–2026. The Asia Pacific forms the most lucrative region in the artificial cornea and corneal implants market, owing to the large population in countries such as China and India, rapid growth in the geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure, growing per capita income, and the rising focus of key market players on this region.

The prominent players in artificial cornea implants market are AJL Ophthalmic (Spain), CorneaGen Inc. (US), Addition Technology, Inc. (US), LinkoCare Life Sciences AB (Sweden), Presbia plc (Ireland), Mediphacos (Brazil), Aurolab (India), Cornea Biosciences (US), DIOPTEX GmbH (Austria), EyeYon Medical (Israel), Massachusetts Eye and Ear (US), Florida Lions Eye Bank (US), SightLife (US), Advancing Sight Network (US), San Diego Eye Bank (US) and L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI, India).