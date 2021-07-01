Proud moment for JAIN (Deemed-to-be University): Students have their moment of glory at Times Square

New York, NY, 2021-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Counting as one of the many moments of pride, 16 students of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) were featured on the facade of Morgan Stanley’s office at 1585 Broadway, Times Square at New York on June 15, 2021. With the caption “Welcome 2021 Summer Analysts and Associates”, which was live-streamed on YouTube, Morgan Stanley has selected around 277 interns from India.

Each year, Morgan Stanley recruits thousands of interns to join its several offices across the globe. With the pandemic situation that has forced its employees to work from home and to replicate the sense of excitement the interns usually experience during their first day at the office, the firm launched its global marketing initiative – India Interns Lights on Broadway. The campaign ensured the individual pictures of the interns were flashed on the digital screens of the Morgan Stanley headquarters in one of the iconic locations in New York City.

Speaking on this, Dr. Easwaran Iyer, Pro Vice Chancellor, Director – Industry Interface Cell, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) said, “It is a matter of pride for us as the university’s students were shortlisted for the internship program at Morgan Stanley. It is really exciting to see their pictures shown on the billboard facade of Morgan Stanley’s office in New York.”

About JAIN (Deemed-to-be University): Promoted by the Jain Group, the University is among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, Jain (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centers that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.