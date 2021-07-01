Fluid Management Systems Products Market to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2025

Illinois, United States, 2021-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ —

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global fluid management system market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The Growth in this fluid management market is driven by the increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing ESRD patient base, technological advancements in fluid management systems, and an increase in government funds and grants worldwide for endosurgical procedures, rising number of hospitals, and investments in endoscopy and laparoscopy facilities are driving the market. The untapped potential in emerging markets and the rising use of single-use disposable devices and accessories are also expected to offer growth opportunities for players operating in the fluid management systems and accessories market.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global fluid management system market is projected to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2025 from USD 8.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Fluid management system market"

180 – Tables

54 – Figures

283 – Pages

The accessories and disposables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By product, the fluid management market is segmented into systems and accessories and disposables. The accessories and disposables s segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the repeated purchase of accessories and disposables and an increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries.

The standalone fluid management systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the fluid management systems and accessories market

By type, the fluid management system market is segmented into standalone fluid management systems and integrated fluid management systems. The standalone fluid management systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. Standalone fluid management systems are less expensive than integrated systems. This is a major factor contributing to the high adoption of these products in hospitals, especially in developing countries.

The laparoscopy application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the fluid management systems and accessories market is categorized into urology and nephrology, gastroenterology, gynecology/obstetrics, laparoscopy, bronchoscopy, cardiology, arthroscopy, otoscopy, dentistry, neurology, and other applications. The laparoscopy application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this application segment is mainly due to the growing shift towards minimally invasive procedures, which, in turn, boosts the number of laparoscopic surgeries performed worldwide.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR for players operating in the fluid management system market

The Asia Pacific fluid management market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Factors such as the favorable environment for the growth of the market in Japan, Japan’s Revitalization Strategy, penetration of key players into China’s fluid management system market, increasing infrastructure to support minimally invasive procedures in India, and growth of medical tourism and number of hospitals in Asian countries have contributed to the rapid growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

The prominent players in this fluid management market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Smiths Medical (UK), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), CONMED Corporation (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Arthrex, Inc. (US), Thermedx, LLC. (US), COMEG Medical Technologies (Germany), and EndoMed Systems GmbH (Germany).