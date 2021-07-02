Assotech Limited Launches “Celeste Towers” at Sector 44 Noida: Project That offers luxuries of international standards

Gurgaon, India, 2021-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — Assotech Ltd. a renowned name in the real estate industry has launched a premium residential project called “Celeste Towers” in Sector 44, Noida. The exclusive residential project is meant to cater to the needs of the urban-elite class with their exclusive apartments made with classical architectural design. Assotech has already developed several residential, retail, hospitality spaces in the country. It is now eyeing to provide a lavish experience to its customers with its 25 years of experience in real estate and motto to create creative and innovative designs.

Assotech with their well-known projects {Assotech Pride, Assotech hills, Assotech Windsor court, and many more} in different cities all over India earned a good reputation for the quality of customized interiors and intricate build design. The real estate company is now entirely focussing on its newly acquired land near the national capital Delhi, i.e, Noida, where it plans to build huge commercial complexes and residential projects. According to the company sources, they have already started executing their premium plans with the iconic architectural design done with finesse by world-famous architects and interior designers.

Landscape designer: Belt Collins – Singapore

Lighting Consultant: Bo Steiber

Interior designer: Leo International- Bangkok

Architect: S.K. Das Associated Architects

Assotech Developers have announced that their “Celeste Towers” project will consist of two 121 plus meters tall towers i.e, Celeste Corona and Celeste Europa. The construction of the project will include 35 floors in Tower 1 Corona and 32 flowers in Celeste Europa providing accommodation of around 135 units. Both towers will have a separate business lounge with fully-equipped solar panels. Apartments are going to be designed strategically with 2, 3,3+ SR bedrooms and 4+SR bedrooms providing aesthetically pleasing drawing and dining rooms. The fully automated project provides an exclusive area for indoor games and an open swimming pool on a terrace that attracts Elite buyers to the project.

Assotech’s project has created a buzz in the real estate industry and the news is spreading all over the place, across real estate industries. Several firms, according to the business insiders, have already started approaching to book their space in Celeste Towers whose price range for 3 BHK and 4BHK elegant and expedient apartments from 1848 sq. ft. to 4750 sq. ft ranges from 2.5 Cr to 6.6Cr. Assotech Developers are saying that their renowned name in the real estate business is what is responsible for the marketing of the Celeste Tower Project. The real estate firm also says that the reason, why people are inclined more towards their project, is because of the posh location of Sector 44 in Noida. Moreover, Celeste Towers provides wings to its residents with a rooftop helipad and the ideal location amidst Noida Golf Course and Botanical Garden. The CBD of Delhi is merely 15 minutes drive from the Celeste Tower project. The project has direct connectivity from the newly laid Metro line which passes from the Botanical Garden Metro station. The project is precious for the real-estate developers as they aim to provide a lifestyle that goes beyond imagination.

About Assotech Limited

Assotech is one of the leading real estate developers with almost 25+ years of experience in creating commercial, residential, retail, corporate, hospitality projects. Assotech is growing its pace in various stages of development with its motto to build next-generation spaces. They have delivered over 5 million sq. of projects worth 33 billion. Assotech Limited is an ISO 9001:2008 company that is advancing its pace with the most innovative and lustrous developments in different sectors. Their project is a symbol of “Reliability with High Standard Quality”​ undertaken with design and construction experience with strong observance to ethical business.

Under the business segment so far the targeted cities are Noida, Gurgaon, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gwalior. Assotech thrives on continuous improvement in product delivery and services in line with the certification. Their projects are distinguished by the high quality of construction to create an ideal working environment. Their promise of giving quality and promptness remains constant.

