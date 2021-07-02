Church of Scientology Announces International Friendship Day Celebration 2021

Nashville, TN, 2021-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — The Church of Scientology Nashville has just announced a Friendship Day Celebration for 2021 to be held at the end of July.

The Church of Scientology will again open its doors to the diverse community of Nashville for Friendship Day in what will be the church’s sixth celebration of the day.

The International Day of Friendship was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011 in the belief that “friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.”

“We are bringing a diverse group of people together and demonstrating the power of friendship,” says Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology. “Most of life’s problems come from our basic misunderstanding of each other—a misunderstanding of intentions—getting along with one another starts with getting to know each other.”

The Church of Scientology partners in this effort with The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee, which provides a community betterment program based on the book The Way to Happiness by L. Ron Hubbard. The initiative is predicated on the fact that one’s survival depends on the survival of others—and that without the survival of others, neither joy nor happiness is attainable. Several precepts in the book promote dialogue and friendship, among them “Respect the Religious Beliefs of Others,” “Be Worthy of Trust,” and “Try to Treat Others As You Would Want Them to Treat You.”

The Friendship Day event will be held at the end of July. For more information, or to participate, email info@twthtn.org or visit twthtn.org.

For more information on the Church of Scientology, its programs or upcoming events, visit scientology-ccnashville.org.