Demand Outlook of UV Filter Market Forecast 2020 to 2030 – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable insights on the UV Filter market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of UV Filter across various industries and regions.

UV filters are delivered in two types, organic and inorganic, through various personal care and chemical distributors across the region. The trading channel provides a clear image of the higher organic UV filter consumption in the personal care products market. Organic dibenzoyl derivatives account for the majority of the UV filter market share due to manufacturers’ propensity for filters to produce a variety of personal care and cosmetic products.

The choice of a personal care product manufacturer’s UV filter depends entirely on price and penetration of the product in the market. The choice of UV filter also depends on local policies and regulations related to skin care. For example, the main organic types of UV filters that fall into the matrix of manufacturers production possibilities and local regulations are polysilicon-15, benzoyl derivatives and benzophenones.

A recent study by Fact.MR on the UV filter market offers a 10-year forecast for 2020 to 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the global UV filter market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of UV filters. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the UV filter market over the forecast period.

A detailed assessment of UV filter value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the UV filter market along with their product portfolios enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Key Takeaways from UV Filter Market Study

The global UV filter market is anticipated to be valued 1.9X in 2030 as compared to 2020.

The organic type captures near three-fourth of the global UV filter market, and is set to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 410 Mn over the forecast period.

Inorganic UV filters is the fastest-growing segment in the market, owing to their integration in a formulating majority of personal care products.

Cream formulations are set to dominate market revenue in 2020, but expected to lose 16 BPS market share by 2030.

SPF 31-50 is anticipated to gain around 119 BPS during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

North America holds a leading share in the global UV filter market, of which, the U.S. captures most of the share as far as demand is concerned.

East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are set to hold higher market potential in the long run.

UV Filter Market: Report Summary

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the UV filter market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the UV filter market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of UV filters during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

UV Filter Market: Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The UV filter market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of volume (Tons) and value (US$ Mn).

Market estimates at global and regional levels for UV filters are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “Tons” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent UV filter market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global UV filter market.

UV Filter Market: Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the UV filter market report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political economic and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the UV filter market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for UV filters has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

UV Filter Market: In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the leading manufacturers of UV filters along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of UV filters has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses in the UV filter market.

The aforementioned UV filters capture nearly 60% of the demand in the global UV filter market. All in all, organic types are set to maintain their dominance over the long-term forecast period due to price, feasibility of manufacturers, and local regulations. The organic type segment is set to expand 1.9 times over the same period.

