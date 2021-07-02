Healthcare Cyber Security Market Key Innovators, Industry Leaders and Emerging Players Analysis Report

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Healthcare Cyber Security Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global healthcare cyber security market is expected to cross USD 10.85 Million by 2022. Cybersecurity in healthcare is a mammoth task and for a large multispecialty, hospital with running practices and healthcare challenges today seem as a highly complex nature. The severity of the problem is the fact that every aspect of the challenge calls for accumulation of personal data, but no matter the size of cyber security in healthcare, attacks come as a surprise.

Key Players:

Cisco

IBM

FireEye

Symantec

Trend Micro

MacAfee

Intel

Kaspersky

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Growth Drivers:

The healthcare cyber security market is driven by rise in precautionary measures against cyberattacks and cyber warfare. In addition, technological enhancements and increase in counterfeit accounts operating on a large scale are expected to contribute to the market growth in the near future. However, lack of spending on healthcare organizations and low awareness about potential cyber security levels is likely to hinder the market growth in the near future.

Type of Threat Outlook:

Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

Malware

DDoS

Advanced Persistent Threats (APT)

Spyware

Lost or Stolen Devices

End-Use Outlook:

Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

Medical Devices

Health Insurance

Hospitals

Type of Solution Outlook:

Identity and Access Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Antivirus and Antimalware

DDoS Mitigation

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Geographical segmentation for healthcare cyber security market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America market accounts for a significant market share in the global scenario owing to enhanced technology, infrastructure, patient availability and rise in cyber security applications.

Asia-Pacific market accounts for a greater market share in the forecast period due to rise in cyber security applications, development of regulatory framework and rise in use of healthcare devices.

