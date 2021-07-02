Laminated Labels Market Trend Analysis By Share, Distribution Channel, Application and Product

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Laminated Labels Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Laminated Labels Market is expected to reach USD 106.92 billion by 2024 owing to the growing demand for packaged ready-to-go food and beverages and increasing requirement for labeling in pharmaceutical sector. Laminated labels come with a protective layer that increases their life expectancy by holding up in adverse conditions like chemicals, moisture, solvent, etc. Laminated labels provide ultimate durability and longevity when high friction and weather exposure are major concerns.

Key Players:

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

3M Company

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Torraspapel Adestor

R. Donnelley & Sons Company

Stickythings Limited

Flexcon Company, Inc.

Bemis Company, Inc.

Gipako

Hub Labels

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/laminated-labels-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The laminated labels are resistant to extreme temperatures and ultraviolet radiations and adeptly withstand harsh conditions that would otherwise cause physical damage to non-laminated items. Increase in demand for consumer product, increasing logistics and growth in manufacturing activities are the major drivers for the growth of laminated labels market.

Laminated labels are widely used in industries like consumer durables, home & personal care, food & beverages and others. From among all, food & beverages segment is predicted to contribute higher share market to the overall market growth owing to rising consumer awareness for authentic products and increase in demand for highly durable, branded and packaged goods. The rising demand for flexible packaging products is stimulating the demand for laminated labels globally. Laminated labels are cost effective for manufacturers and managers since they save their time and resources on replacing the damaged and faded barcode.

Composition Outlook:

Laminate

Facestock

Adhesive

Release Liner

Laminate Type Outlook:

Polyester

Polypropylene

UV Sunscreen Polyester

UL Approved Laminates

Form Outlook:

Reels

Sheets

Application Outlook:

Food & Beverages

Consumer Durables

Home & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Retail Labels

Regional Outlook:

The demand for laminate labels is expected to rise in the Asia Pacific region due to significant consumption and growing demand for retail-ready products. Asia Pacific is projected to accelerate the demand for laminated labels due to rising population and growing demand from food & beverages sector. Furthermore, the growing investment in the manufacturing sector in the emerging countries like China and India is predicted to amplify the demand for laminated labels market in the coming years.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/