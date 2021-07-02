Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth in the nutraceutical products market by 2025

The nutraceutical products market is projected to grow from USD 267.4 billion in 2019 to USD 404.8 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing geriatric population, a rising number of chronic diseases, and growing consumer awareness about nutraceutical products.

Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth in the nutraceutical products market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to record the fastest growth in the market. Factors such as busy lifestyles have led to an increase in the consumption of convenience food products. In addition, the rapid economic growth in countries of various regions has led to a surge in demand for fortified nutritional food & beverage products in the region.

The food & beverage market in this region is currently undergoing a transformation due to rapid urbanization, diet diversification, and liberalization of foreign direct investment in the food sector. In addition, rising income, increasing purchasing power, and a surge in consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products are factors projected to widen the growth prospects for manufacturers in the nutraceutical products market in the region.

North America is projected to account for the largest share in the nutraceutical products market during the forecast period.

The North American market accounted for the largest share in 2019; it is majorly driven by the market in the US, which is a major market for nutraceutical products. Consumers in this region are gradually becoming aware of the health benefits of prebiotics, proteins & amino acids, and omega-3 fatty acids, and their significance in weight management. These factors are projected to drive the demand for nutraceutical products further in the region.

Key nutraceutical products players include Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group (US), Conagra (US), General Mills (US), Kellogg’s (US), Nestlé (Switzerland), Nature’s Bounty (US), Amway (US), Hero Group (US), Barilla Group (Italy), Raisio Group (Finland), Pfizer Inc. (US), and Freedom Food Group Limited (Australia). New product launches was a dominant strategy adopted by major players, followed by mergers & acquisitions. This has helped them to expand their product portfolio and geographical presence.

