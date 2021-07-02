Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer to Witness Positive Growth owing to Outbreak of COVID-19 Through 2030

The sales of  hand sanitizer market is set to surpass a value of ~US$ 1.4 Bn in 2020 and is anticipated to cross US$ ~2.8 Bn during the forecast period 2020-2030. The demand for gel-based sanitizer is on the rise as compared to foaming or spray sanitizer. Thus, manufacturers are focusing on developing gel-based sanitizers as they are widely used in multiple end-use industries. With the increased penetration of the online sales channel, manufacturers are taking advantage of opportunities arising from e-commerce platforms.

Further, prominent manufacturers are adding different fragrances to their products in order to increase the market share. However, due to uncertainties caused by the outbreak of coronavirus, the supply of hand sanitizer has been low, thereby forcing manufacturers to increase their production. The newest report by Fact.MR estimates that the instant hand sanitizer gel will account for more than 36% of the total global value share and is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Hand Sanitizer Market Value Share

Key Trends of Hand Sanitizer Market

  • The sales of hand sanitizer market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 1.4 Bn and is anticipated to expand 2X from 2020 through 2030
  • East Asia is projected to witness a higher growth rate as compared to the rest of the world in the markets, with a CAGR of 10.7% between 2020 and 2030
  • Alcohol based sanitizer is projected to be valued at US$ ~2.3 Bn and is expected to be valued 2.7X more than non-alcohol based sanitizer
  • Institutional end-use application is projected to hold maximum share in terms of value and is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than ~US$ 890 Mn between 2020 & 2030

Key Segments of the Hand Sanitizer Market

Fact.MR’s study on the hand sanitizer market offers information divided into seven key segments-product, content, active ingredient, packaging, end use, pack size, sales channel and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

  • Foaming Hand Sanitizers
  • Foaming Instant Hand Sanitizer
  • Instant Hand Sanitizer Gel
  • Spray Hand Sanitizer

Content

  • Alcohol Based
    • Upto 60% Content
    • Above 60% Content
  • Non-Alcohol Based

Active Ingredient

  • Ethanol or Ethyl Alcohol
  • Benzalkonium Chloride
  • Isoprophyl

Partnerships to Remain a Prime Growth Lever

The key players in the hand sanitizer market are Kimberly-Clark, Henkel Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, Medline Industries, Himalaya Drug Company, GOJO Industries, Best Sanitizers Inc., 3M Company, among others. Prominent players are focusing on developing partnerships to expand their presence in global markets. For instance,

