Global Cigarette Paper Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

Cigarette paper is also known as rolling paper. It is used for the commercial production of filter cigarettes and individually made roll-your-own cigarettes. Cigarette paper is prepared from lightweight non-wood plant fibres, which include hemp, flax, sisal, esparto and rice straw. It is available in several forms, which include transparent, coloured and flavoured.

The features of cigarette paper include air permeability, grammage, fibre type, visual appearance, and the like, and it is suitable for filtered as well as non-filtered cigarettes. Visually enhanced cigarette paper offers unique optical features that allow brand differentiation. It allows easy logo application by printing or embossing.

The tobacco rod is partially visible from transparent cigarette paper patterns. Cigarette paper with optimized side-stream features reduces side-stream odour and the amount of smoke. The flavour embedded into the cigarette paper is released only when it is lit. Low Ignition Propensity (LIP) cigarette paper is the current trend in the cigarette market.

It is equipped with burn “speed bumps” that support optimised free-burn with outstanding band accuracy and minimum impact on the smoking experience. This means that it is customised in a manner in which it minimises the smoke released from an un-puffed cigarette.

The usage of LIP paper for the manufacture of cigarettes can be attributed to the stringent regulations implemented in several regions across the world. Globally, the demand for roll-your-own and make-your-own cigarettes is expected to grow, which is fuelling the growth of the market.

Global Cigarette Paper Market: Dynamics