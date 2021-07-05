Europe Dominant In Global Corn Oil Market Sale ,Says Fact.MR Report

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, leading business and competitive intelligence provider, analyzing how Corn Oil Market Sales will grow.

Introduction

Corn is a popular industrial cereal, food, and feed, primarily used in the food industry as a cooking medium, and for the production of hydrogenated oil. Corn oil, procured from the kernel of corn, is pale yellow oil.

The first-ever commercial corn oil production took place in 1889. In the recent past, corn oil became the fastest growing feedstock in the world for biodiesel production.

The spotlight on high-quality food products initiated research & development activities for promoting and developing a healthy food supply. Product quality has become imperative in the agricultural sector. Corn oil, with its numerous health benefits, has been gaining importance among consumers as well as manufacturers over the past few years.

Corn oil forms a crucial value-added product from the leftover embryo, or, germ, coupled with the extraction of starch from endosperm of the kernel. Corn oil extraction enhances the economic and commercial value of the discarded embryo.

With its various therapeutic properties, corn oil is vulnerable to use in a number of applications. The aforementioned factors are expected to influence the expansion of the global corn oil market.

Market Taxonomy Product Type Processed

Virgin End User Food Service

Food Processor

Retail Distribution Channel Modern Trade

Franchise Outlets

Specialty Stores

Online (Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Corn oil is well known as a healthy edible oil, and widely used as a cooking oil across the globe. Corn oil has been discerned to render various health benefits including improving heart health, lowering cholesterol as well as blood pressure, and acting as an emollient for skin. This report, published by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global corn oil market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction.

Key players in the global corn oil market include

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Inc.

Associated British Foods plc

Borges International Group S.L.U.

Grief Inc. (Olympic Oils Limited)

The Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Ruchi Soya Industries Limited

Bunge Limited

Marico Limited.

Europe to Remain Dominant in the Global Corn Oil Market

Europe will continue to be dominant in the global market for corn oil, in terms of revenues, with sales expected to exhibit a steady expansion through 2022. APEJ will remain the second most lucrative region for growth of the corn oil market during 2017 to 2022. The corn oil markets in North America and Japan will continue to exhibit a sluggish expansion through 2022.

By product type, processed corn oil will remain sought-after among consumers across the globe. Sales of processed corn oil are estimated to account for over three-fourths share of the market, in terms of revenues. On the basis of end-users, the retail segment will remain dominant in the global market, with sales expected to expand at the highest CAGR through 2022.

