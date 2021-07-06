DevOps Provides the Keys Enterprise Agility

Lyttelton, RSA, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — DevOps Institute® is an internationally accredited body researching and developing DevOps globally. They have eight skill-based certification courses on offer currently and these are brought to you first again, by Agilocity.

In the 14th State of DevOps annual report, respondents noted that over half of them are currently busy implementing value stream management (VSM) and optimization. A greater percentage of organizations are expected to embrace VSM in the near-term future as the understanding increases and tooling more capably enables the unification of the concept-to-cash value stream.

The survey notes that Agile is still mainly IT, operations and development driven. The conception that Business Agility requires effective alignment and coordination in all areas continues to gain exponential momentum. DevOps is therefor set to up for even further adoption across more areas of the modern enterprise as it enables the flow of value within the value stream.

Agilocity is a Registered Education Provider (REP) for DevOps Institute® and offer the following certification courses in their suite: DevOps Foundation (DOFD), DevSecOps Foundation Certification (DSOF), Certified Agile Process Owner (CAPO), Certified Agile Service Manager (CASM), Continuous Delivery Ecosystem Foundation (CDEF) Certification Course, Continuous Testing Foundation (CTF) Certification Course, Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) Foundation Certification Course.

Their recent affiliation with Enterprise Agility University as an Official Training Partner positions them well to assist clients with wholistic Enterprise Agile Transformations with cutting edge approaches that utilize science-based models that enable transformation on the individual level. This is unique as it’s unlike most frameworks out there.

Agilocity offers an array of Agile Training, Coaching and Change Consulting services, most of which is online in this day and age.

The consultancy is well positioned to offer Enterprise Agility transformation consulting in all areas of Agility, spanning Mental Agility, Social Agility, Outcomes Agility, Structural Agility as well as Technical Agility.

They offer the necessary Agility Health Assessments which provides the foundation for the Agile Transformation Roadmap and as a baseline that is used to assess the progress made during the transformation.

