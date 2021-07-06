The most common breakdowns of washing machines in Home Appliances

Pakistan, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — In this article we will analyze the most common failures on the most indispensable appliance used by all of us: the washing machine. We will answer the most frequently asked questions about washing machines, obviously remaining in the generic and not specifying models or brands and why not get the best home appliances in Pakistan while you are at it.. We will learn how small attentions can save us time and money and how to solve the most common failures yourself.

The washing machine does not spin:

The first question to ask: are you spinning with too low or too high a load of clothes? Almost all modern washing machines have balance sensors, which interpret a low or high load as a potential risk of excessive vibration or jolting, which would cause damage to the appliance and its components. Try again with a different load.

If the washing machine or washer-dryer does not drain the water, the spin cycle will never be carried out. If there is still water in the drum, make sure there are no foreign bodies in the filter (be careful when opening the filter when full, it will cause water to leak. See next paragraph.). If, despite the filter being clean, the problem persists, it is best to contact assistance.

Another cause of insufficient or no spin may be worn motor charcoals that need to be replaced by a technician.

The washing machine does not drain:

The case where the washing machine does not drain the water is one of the most frequent failures. Usually and if you are lucky it is foreign bodies in the drain pump. One thing you could do is inspect the filter in the lower part of the machine: remove the power supply, tilt the machine backwards to contain the water leakage, get a basin and unscrew the filter slowly empty all the internal water. Take a look in the filter compartment and remove any foreign bodies. If you do not notice anything abnormal, it means that the obstruction is internal or in the wall drain and it is advisable to call a technician.

Other reasons for non-drainage can result from failure of the electronics or drain pump.

Does not fill with water:

Check that the water tap is open and that there are no bottlenecks on the inlet hose. If everything is ok, it could be a fault with the solenoid valve, the board or problems with the pressure switch.

Display errors or lights on / flashing

Any abbreviations or lights on or flashing are the way in which the machine communicates a certain fault or signal. They are different and specific in each brand and model. Many faults are specified in the instruction booklet and others are known by the service of the brand in question.

The basket does not rotate:

There are various causes that can cause this problem: worn charcoals, dropped or broken belt, motor or card failure. In these cases, a diagnosis by a technician is required.

The washing machine does not heat up or does not wash well:

If you notice that the laundry is not cleaned as you would like and that the machine does not heat the water, contact assistance: components such as resistance, temperature probe or card need to be checked.

The washing program stops:

The moment in which the program stops is of fundamental importance: if at the beginning there could be problems with the water supply, the pressure switch or the motor, if during washing a heating problem, if at the end a drain problem etc. The reasons could be many and reported through error codes, only a technician can analyze and find the real defect.

Conclusion:

Long story short, an electronic device is going to breakdown sooner or later but can slowdown the process by making sure our machine survives for a long time.