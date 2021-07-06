Redpoint Norman Lets Students Live Off the Beaten Path

Norman, Oklahoma, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Norman is pleased to announce they provide off-campus student housing for students attending the University of Oklahoma. These off-campus apartments are the perfect opportunity for students to live off the beaten path while remaining close to the campus.

Redpoint Norman offers pet-friendly student housing options with various floor plans to choose from, including two, three, four, and five-bedroom apartments for sharing with friends or meeting new people with the roommate matching service. Furniture packages and other add-ons are available for an additional fee. The cost of rent is based on per-person contracts to prevent issues with roommates who can’t pay their rent and includes Internet access, water and sewer, trash disposal, and access to community amenities.

Students living at Redpoint Norman can enjoy a comfortable lifestyle close to the University of Oklahoma campus. The housing complex features a 24-hour fitness center, entertainment room with billiards, sand volleyball court, resort-style pool, outdoor lounge and fire pit, canteen market, and more. Social events held throughout the year are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus student housing options can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Norman website or by calling 1-405-366-1900.

