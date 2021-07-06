Silt Curtain Market Regional Outlook, End Use, Application, Demand & Key Players

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Silt Curtain Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global silt curtain market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.4 million in the year 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025.This growth can be associated with rising awareness about environmental degradation owing to construction activities near the shores of water bodies. Moreover, growing need for reducing water pollution is further anticipated to fuel the demand for such products in the upcoming years.

Key Players:

Nilex

ACME Environmental

ABASCO LLC

Geofabrics Australasia Pty. Ltd.

GEI Works

Agastya Buoyant Pvt. Ltd.

Ecocoast

Elastec

Murlac

Cunningham Covers

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-silt-curtain-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

These curtains are being installed across the majority of the construction projects situated near water bodies for prevention of sediments and silts flow along with water which contaminated the water bodies. Moreover, its usage across shorelines for reducing the loosening of soil is also gaining traction thereby boosting its demand in the upcoming years.

Rising usage of such curtains across the marine industry due to its ability for reducing clogs by separation of sediments and soil during the construction activities is expected to surge its demand. Moreover, increasing governmental focus to repair and reconstruct bridges and dams is also anticipated to complement the market growth in the upcoming years.

Numbers of developed countries like Germany and U.S. have imposed compulsion over the usage of such curtains while carrying out activities of construction near the water bodies. In addition, rising concerns due to oil spills across Russia are anticipated to drive the need for usage of such curtains across all water bodies over the globe.

Application Outlook:

Erosion control

Construction

The erosion control application segment is anticipated to generate USD 824.7 thousand by 2025 due to rising environmental awareness about the growth of vegetation. Moreover, the construction segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.9% owing to its rising usage in construction and repair of civil works, bridges, rock walls, jets, joining of waterways, and coastal or marine dredging.

Regional Outlook:

North America is anticipated to generate USD 2.8 million by the end of 2025. Its growth can be attributed to the rising environmental concerns like storms and hurricanes across the region. Thus, usage of silt curtains to restore the water body structure which is affected by such calamities is expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be associated with sanctioning, commencement, and construction of water bodies across developing countries like India, China, New Zealand, and Australia. Additionally, usage of such curtains is being prevalent across all lakes and riverside projects. Moreover, their demand for repair and maintenance of bridges and dams is also projected to drive market growth during the forecasted years.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The global silt curtain market has been negatively impacted due to the ongoing COIVD-19 crisis. The imposition of lockdown and travel restrictions has resulted in the shortage of skilled labourers for construction activities near the seashore. Also, suspensions or delays in the construction activities by governing authorities owing to lack of funds and surging need to focus on the healthcare sector rather than infrastructure development has reduced the demand for silt curtains. However, rising awareness about the usage of water devoid of sediments is projected to trigger the market growth to some extent over the post-pandemic period.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/