Lactase Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities in Coming Years

The Lactase Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 217 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 298 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.5%, in terms of value. The growing awareness among lactose intolerant population regarding self-diagnosis all across the globe offers potential growth for lactase enzyme, that helps in the production of lactose-free products.

Drivers: Rising cases of lactose-intolerance and growing demand from lactose-free dairy product manufacturers

Lactase enzyme find its major applications in the food & beverage industry, majorly for dairy products, as it reduces the lactose content and makes the products lactose-free. The rise in lactose intolerant population globally is one of the major factors driving the growth of lactase market, which is used in the production of lactose-free dairy products.

The demand for lactose-free dairy food products is driven by the increase in incidences of food allergies and intolerances. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), nearly 65% of the global population is prone to lactase deficiency. Thus, this has led to an increase in the production of lactose-free dairy products, which helps the lactose-intolerant population to avoid gastrointestinal problems.

People with lactose intolerance are unable to digest lactose present in the milk due to the lack of an enzyme called lactase, which naturally occurs in the intestinal tract of children and adults. It causes bloating and diarrhoea after consuming any dairy product, especially milk. Lactase converts the milk sugar found in dairy products, such as milk, ice cream, and cheese, to readily digestible sugars, such as glucose and galactose. Without adequate lactase, the lactose in food ferments in the intestine produces undesirable side effects. In addition, the increase in health awareness and wellness concerns among consumers is a key factor that is projected to drive the growth and demand for lactose-free dairy products.

Opportunities: Research & development and new sources of lactase extraction

Lactase is usually extracted from yeast. However, an extensive research & development is going on regarding the other sources of lactase enzymes, such as bacteria and fungi. Lactase enzymes extracted from bacterial sources have been used for lactose hydrolysis because of numerous benefits, such as their ease of fermentation, high activity, and the stability of the enzyme. Lactase enzymes sourced from a probiotic organism are used for food and food systems. Fungal sources of lactase enzymes possess optimal acidic pH range of 2.2 to 5.4.

Owing to this, lactase sourced from fungi are more effective for the hydrolysis of lactose found in acidic substances, such as whey. These fungi-based enzymes are highly stable enzymes. The increasing research & developments about various sources of lactase enzymes gives opportunity to the lactase enzyme market to grow in the period forecasted.

Key players in this market include Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark), Kerry Group (Ireland), Koninklijke DSM N.V (the Netherlands), Novozymes (Denmark), Merck KGaA (Germany), DuPont (US), Senson (Finland), Amano Enzyme (Japan), Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India), Enmex (Mexico), Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (US), Nature Bioscience Pvt. Ltd. (India), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Creative Enzymes (US), Biolaxi Corporation (India), Novact Corporation (US), Enzyme Bioscience (India), Infinita Biotech Private Limited (India), Rajvi Enterprise (India), and Mitushi Biopharma (India).

