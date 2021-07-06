Global Construction Equipment Market to Expand 1.5X by 2030

Posted on 2021-07-06 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

The outbreak of COVID-19 has interrupted the growth construction, mining, and other industrial activities. Demand for construction equipment is contingent on the growth of these end-use industries, and with declining investments in these sectors, the construction equipment market is poised to experience a downward trend across the globe, in the near term.

Demand for construction equipment is set to regain traction with an increase in investments made by governments in both, developed and developing countries, for infrastructure development projects. In addition, efforts made by governments to build highways, dams, railways, and roads as part of developing smart cities in the areas of energy, mobility, and government are projected to drive the sales of construction equipment in the foreseeable future.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3965

The sales of construction equipment market is poised to expand at a value CAGR of close to 4%, and is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 61 Bn over the forecast duration 2020-2030.

construction equipment market value opportunity by end useKey Trends of Construction Equipment Market

  • Under the impact of COVID-19, the global construction equipment market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 180 Bn by the end of 2030.
  • By equipment, demand for excavators is foreseen to grow 2.6X than cranes in 2020. On the other hand, cranes will account for 1/5 of the overall absolute dollar opportunity created during the forecast period.
  • By power output, 200.1-400 HP construction equipment is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 18 Bn from 2020 and 2030.
  • By end use, the construction industry is projected to account for 42% of the total sales in 2020, and is anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 32 Bn during the forecast period 2020-2030.
  • By region, East Asia is estimated to be the prominent construction equipment market, and is projected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 52 Bn by the end of 2030.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3965

Key Segments of Construction Equipment Market

Fact.MR’s study on the construction equipment market offers information divided into five key segments— equipment, power output, end use, ownership, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Equipment
  • Excavators
  • Crawlers Excavators
  • Wheeled Excavators
  • Mini Excavators
  • Loaders
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Dozers
  • Dump Trucks
  • Compaction Machines (Rollers)
  • Concrete Mixers
  • Motor Graders
  • Cranes
  • Mobile Cranes
  • Crawler Cranes
  • Tower Cranes
  • Others
Power Output
  • Below 100 Hp
  • 100.1 to 200 Hp
  • 200.1 to 400 Hp
  • Above 400 Hp
End Use
  • Construction
  • Mining
  • Agriculture & Forestry
  • Industrial
  • Others

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3965

Industry Players Focusing on Product Launches to Stimulate Growth

Key players in the construction equipment market are Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Volvo Construction Equipment, CNH Industrial N.V, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Liebherr Group, XCMG Co., and Terex Corporation, among others. Prominent manufacturers are focusing on introducing new products in order to broaden their customer base and gain a competitive edge over other players.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/19/2003442/0/en/Lead-Acid-Battery-Sales-Proliferate-in-Fast-Developing-Economies-AGM-Battery-to-Account-for-a-Third-of-Global-Demand-by-2029-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution