Searching Reliable Money Transfer Service? Find Results on RRSB Forex

Gurgaon, India, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Searching for a money transfer or foreign exchange service is not difficult but making sure whether they are reliable or not is. When the question is about finding reliable foreign exchange services in Gurgaon, the best answer is the RRSB Forex. Founded in the backdrop of the early twentieth century, the RRSB Forex is the name of an age-old legacy of trust. They introduced the forex trading and money transfer service in India when it was still under British rule. With a lucrative rate chart, fast transfer, and flexible customer service, RRSB Forex is one of the premium sites for money remittance and currency exchange in India.

According to the managing director of RRSB Forex, Mr Orkopol Sen, the service sector of money remittance and foreign exchange is blooming. More people are showing interest in making investments in foreign cash. On the other hand, caught in the web of life, many are abroad. Hence, the need to avail of money transfer services in Gurgaon has increased as well. Since the convenience of the online portals for a smooth transaction has called for heavy social media engagement, all of RRSB’s financial services are now available online. Along with, money transfer and foreign currency exchange, one can receive insurance and loan services too from their site.

To grab the attention of their target segment, RRSB’s online forum offers a visual chart card enlisted with attractive rates of different foreign currencies. The team updates the rate chart daily following the fluctuation in the international foreign exchange market. Not only for money transfer services in Gurgaon, but RRSB is also a reputed name for online currency traders. The top two reasons for that are – lucrative currency pair offering and flexible trading platform for selling and buying.

The company has promising future plans, which they are currently working on. As per the MD and the team, the upcoming initiatives are going to make the journey of money transferring easier. Moreover, for the currency traders and investors, there will be so many lucrative offers. Understandably, they want to achieve more than being one of the best foreign exchange services in Gurgaon. No doubt, their consistent performance in establishing trust is their pillar to succeed in every aim they pursue.

About the company – R R Sen & Bros Pvt Ltd also known as RRSB Forex was the beginning of a legacy. Much before India got its independence, in a period where business was carried out in the British currency in the then English colony, India, there emerged an enterprising family that forever changed the way Indian entrepreneurs carried out their businesses. Introducing the concept of money changing in 1912, the Sen family established R.R. Sen & Brothers (Pvt) Ltd., the very first foreign exchange dealership in India, which is today famous as RRSB Forex.