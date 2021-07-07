LEARN MORE about our Cell Phone Repair TOOLS

Vaughan, Canada, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile repairing equipment or tools are used to repair the mobile phone. So it is imperative to use the best phone fixing tools. When selecting mobile phone repairing tools and equipment, it is important to select the best tools, even if it costs little more. Cheap or inexpensive tools and equipment may not be handy or comfortable (ergonomic) when repairing a mobile cell phone.

There are hundreds of tools for mobile phone repairing available in the market. It is important to select the best brand. Below is list of all the professional tools and equipment needed for mobile cell phone repairing:

1 DT-01 Pen Type Mini Multimeter – 3 in 1 – It is a Multimeter Test Pencil phase sequence meter. High purity copper. Multiple measurement methods. Intelligent Pen-type Multimeter. Special tip gold needle negative meter pen. Negative electrode special clip line.

2 Qianli Mega-IDEA Preheater and Mechanic iX5 Mini 10 in 1– Qianli Mega-IDEA 3 in 1 Pre-Heating Station Platform for iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max for Motherboard Desoldering. This is designed for fast disassembly of motherboard and other board components. Precise targeted temperature. Rapid temperature increase. Non-slip construction with added weight for stability. Digital temperature display. This helps in disassembly of the board without any damage.

3 Sunshine Anti-Static Opening Tools – Can be used for mobile phone screen separate , mobile phone cable removal, mobile phone battery removal, etc. Four-corner curved design, Meet the needs of different disassembling situations. Thick and thin Edge – as thin as 0.50mm, easy open. Anti-slip fingerprint design, easy to grasp at your fingertips. Imported material manufacturing, stronger than other opening tools.

4 Mechanic iBoot Power Flex for iPhone 12 Series – Start without battery; it takes 3 seconds only to working; HD LED current precision four digit display; three kind of inputs, all support for wide voltage DC 5V-28V input. A: Micro-USB input: DC3.5 Port input, support DC5V-28V with any power adapter: Adjustable DC voltage stability power input, standarding match is red and black gold-plating with banana head terminal; Constant voltage and constant current output, automatic protective, Don’t worry error voltage causing the motherboard broken; Size of ports USB output all have with it.

5 Screwdrivers Wolve – 880 – Introducing Wolve – 880 screwdrivers from our trusted and reliable own brand RS PRO, a range of durable screwdrivers suitable. The shaft is manufactured with chrome vanadium molybdenum steel blade with a matt chrome finish, providing long life and corrosion resistance properties. These durable screwdrivers also feature an ergonomic soft grip handle for enhanced comfort and grip, assisting with torque. The Phillips tip allows the screwdriver to be securely inserted into the screw head, whilst providing excellent grip and torque.

6 Mechanic AAC-14 Heat Dissipating and Precision Tweezer – Special high-hardness non-magnetic stainless steel, high temperature resistance and corrosion resistance. Hardness test HRC up to 50. Tip is as thin as 0.25mm, which can easily control the flying line of 0.008mm. 8-hole patented design, hollow out anti-skid heat dissipation. Innovative structure, small and dense IC. Increase the clamping anastomosis, aiming at the clamping of small and dense ICs, and have more stability.

7 Home Button Restoration Flex Cable – Most repair stores sell home buttons without the return function (Button Click) making them just cosmetic. But these home buttons are the real deal. They have the return function so they work as an actual home button.

8 Tesa Double-Sided Shock Absorbing Foam Black Tape – Tesa 66625 is a black double-sided tape consisting of a shock absorbing PE-foam backing equipped with a novel high shear resistance adhesive. Excellent shear resistance and anti-lifting even under high temperature and high humidity. Easy activation under limited pressure condition. Superior push out strength by different substrates. Outstanding shock performance. Good rework ability and die cut ability.

You can find all these tools at www.mobilesentrix.ca.

About Us:-

MobileSentrix Canada has grown to be one of the largest and most trusted iPhone Repair Tools Supplier in the wireless repair industry. We keep the largest selection of high-quality Cellular Accessories, Cell Phone Accessories, Microsoft Surface Parts, MacBook Parts, and Game Console Parts to businesses and consumers across the country. If you are living in Canada, then visit our store for Mobile Phone Parts.