Is it Worth Getting Carpets Professionally Cleaned?

Norcross, USA, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Professional carpet cleaners don’t only refresh your carpet. They also re-apply soil and stain protectants to your carpet. It can guard your carpet against future stains, thereby making maintenance easier and providing you additional peace of mind about the longevity of your carpet.

Carpet cleaning services whether it is for an office or a home place can brighten up your day and provide the feeling of warmth and comfort. Carpet cleaner services keep your carpet flooring clean and healthy and give you a feel of comfort. So, make sure to choose carpet cleaning services that can protect your carpet investment.

Professional Carpet Cleaning Process Includes:

Pre-spray to lift out all the bacteria

Quality spot and stain removal

Hot water extraction to rinse stains

Residue-free rinse for the safety

Deodorizing carpets to remove odor

Utilization of quick carpet drying methods

Using Scotchgard to protect your carpet

Carpet cleaning services have a range of solutions that can help your carpet look its best. Firstly, a professional carpet cleaner will know exactly what needs to be done to get the carpet clean. The cleaner will have specialized cleaning equipment and the cleaner knows how to get tough stains out and how to remove the stains that always happen in high traffic areas. Those who have pets and have had accidents on their carpets can go for professional carpet cleaning services for pet stains removal. The stain can be removed and also the odor that accompanies those types of stains.

How long does it take for the carpet to dry after cleaning?

After cleaning your carpets, your carpets will be only slightly damp to the touch. Typically, those carpets may take 6-10 hours to dry completely. But, those could take up to a whole day to dry, which depends on the time of year your carpets are cleaned, humidity, air circulation, and temperature in your home.

How often should the carpet be professionally cleaned?

In order to keep your carpet looking and performing at its best, any professional carpet cleaning services provider Same Day Steamerz recommends having your carpet professionally deep-cleaned every 12 to 18 months.

Contact Same Day Steamerz for carpet cleaning services in Norcross, Georgia, and the surrounding areas. Same Day Steamerz ensures that their customers’ carpets are clean, safe, and ready for their enjoyment by using eco-friendly and green solutions to provide them with a quality clean.

Many people think that replacing carpets is better than cleaning them. They don’t have to spend on professional cleaning services. But the fact is carpet cleaning is a lot less expensive than replacing all of your carpets, which is why cleaning carpets is a great place to start if you are unhappy with how our carpets look.

Why Same Day Steamerz is the best carpet cleaning service company near you in Norcross, Georgia, and the surrounding areas?

Same Day Steamerz understands you might have messes and stains on your hands, and many are more than a good scrubbing can handle. We offer same-day cleaning services, which means you will get a clean carpet in just a few short hours. We’ll have your carpet cleaned and ready for guests in no time with our quick services and excellent results.

If you need an extra service to make your carpet look as good as new, we’ll include it free of charge. To get affordable and top-notch cleaning services for your carpet, contact our team today to schedule an appointment.

