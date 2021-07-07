Delhi, India, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Imperial Society of Innovative Engineers (ISIE INDIA) has successfully organized the opening ceremony of the National Summit on Skill Based Education, co-organized by the Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC), in association with SMEV, MG Motors India, Hero Electric, Ansys Inc and Speedways Electric.

The National Summit on Skill Based Education was honored by Professor (Dr.) Anil D. Sahasrabudhe (Chairman, AICTE), Guest of Honour Mr. Nikunj Sanghi (Chairman, ASDC), Mr. Dhianu Das (Co-Founder, Agility Ventures), Mr. Sohinder Gill (Global CEO, Hero Electric), Mr. YashYadav (Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, MG Motors India) and Mr. Shitalkumar Joshi (Technical Director, ANSYS Inc.) and the Special Guest Mr. ArindamLahiri (CEO, ASDC), Mr. Rishi Khemka (CEO, ARK Info Solutions Pvt Ltd.), Mr. Vineet Kuamr Singh (GM- Manufacturing, MG Motors India), Mr. Sumantra Barooah (Executive Editor, Autocar Professional), Mr. Deepangshu Dev Sarmah (Editor, Mobility Outlook) and Vice Chancellors form universities, Academicians and Students from all across India.

A National Summit on Skilled Based Education is an event by ISIEINDIA that envisions addressing the challenges concerning Electric Vehicles and the Sustainable employment of youth through deliberations on diverse issues and needs of Electric Vehicle Industries and Academia. An audience approx. 25000+ engineering students & faculties from all over India attend the event.

The Opening Ceremony of the event started with the introduction of the program and felicitation of the guests. Mr. Vinod Gupta (Founder and President, ISIEINDIA) addressed and felicitated all the Dignitaries, Guests, and stalwarts present for the ceremony followed by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with MG Motors and ARK Info Solutions (Elite Partner of ANSYS Inc.)

ISIEINDIA signed MOU with MG Motors India to establish a Centre of excellence in multiple universities to train engineering students and soon we will be coming forward to launch the programs for Schools Students and Faculties and ISIEINDIA also signed MOU with ARK Info Solutions Pvt Ltd. (Elite Partner of ANSYS Inc.) to become a partner to establish the fully-fledged Centre of Excellence (Hardware + Software) and we are also associating with them for National Level Events, Training Programs and in distributing the software to Engineering students in all platform.

Prof. (Dr.) Anil D. Sahasrabudhe (Chairman, AICTE) and all Guests of Honour launched the Centre of Excellence in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles for Engineering Institutes by ISIEINDIA.

On the occasion of the National Summit on Skill Based Education, the entire guest present to the Opening Ceremony had presented their speech,

Mr. Yash Yadav (Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, MG Motors India)

We MG Motors India are also one of the fastest start-up autonomous industry and as a very young organization, ISIE is running skill development programs for youth, ISIE trains people with high skills development.

Mr. Shital Kumar Joshi (Technical Director, ANSYS Inc.)

Electrification is an area that has been our focus, IC engines matured over 100 years now EV cars are expected to be matured and announced within 10 years with the same reliability because of having a lot of technology in EVs.

Mr. Rishi Khemka (CEO, Ark Info Solutions Pvt Ltd.)

Signing the MOU with ISIE for all the academicians, researchers, and all students. They all have ideas and can learn the way is going with EV and required technology but they need the right tool to ensure that whatever is in their mind for product design, they can dream that to life.

He mentions that ISIE is the perfect partner for the COE project because whatever the EV subsystem in terms of hardware is required provided by ISIEINDIA.

Mr. Sohinder Gill (Global CEO, Hero Electric)

Today there should be a platform, which creates a distinction within the students’ knowledge and Skill-based education to value-adding to the EV.

Mention about battery, in India nobody knows about the cells, thermal management, we something needs to do about the battery.

Dr. Prasheel Suryawanshi (Vice-Chancellor, Avantika University)

Started with cheering for ISIE – This is an excellent initiative launched by ISIE and on behalf of the entire educational fraternity all across the country I would like to say this is a great initiative in terms of the coming future of Electric Vehicles.

Prof. (Dr.) Rana Singh (Vice-Chancellor, Sanskriti University)

This is the time for us to create an ecosystem wherein we evolve a world-class curriculum that will be having the focus on blending skills engineering so that they can work on EV.

Dr. Harsh Kumar Sadawarti (Vice-Chancellor, CT University)

EV is huge in India and the country needs skilled engineers and skilled manpower who will have a cross-sectional knowledge in the field of EV, ECE, ME to build a robust EV industry.

Prof.(Dr.) Abhay Kumar (Vice-Chancellor, Pratap University)

EV is the future of Automobile Industries in India, framework, and infrastructure is to be set up by 2030, so the objective is there, need is there and initiative is there, Like by the ISIE.

Prof.(Dr.) Balvinder Shukla (Vice-Chancellor, Amity University)

When we look at the EV, skill development is extremely important. For employability and entrepreneurship development and especially in the electric vehicle, skill development is the one area where skill development is required which is the need of today, and developing their skill sets in that area is extremely important.

Mr. Vineet Singh (General Manager – Manufacturing, MG Motors India)

We want to develop a kind of passion, short of initiative modules, kind of aspirations where the student of 10th, 12th can learn the basics of the EV technology and passion towards renewable energy.

Mr. Deepangshu Dev Sarmah (Editor, Mobilty Outlook)

When we look at the overall mobility ecosystem we have seen the emergence of several industry megatrends and when we talk about autonomous, digitalization, and electrified vehicles, we have also seen different trends emerging in EV.

Mr. Paramjit Singh (Academia Program Manager, ANSYS Inc)

Mr. Singh congratulating ISIE INDIA for signing an MOU with various big names in the field of the automobile industry. He also appreciates the initiative taken by ISIE to conduct different programs to make aware faculty of new technology. ANSYS has a presence in all industry segments in the field of simulation for validation and R&D purposes and wishes ISIE for the future.

Mr. Arindam Lahiri (CEO, ASDC)

Mr. Arindam Lahiri congratulating Mr. Vinod Gupta for signing MOU with MG Motors India, ANSYS Inc. mentioning that ASDC is already engaged with academics and industry side in terms of vision for skills Manpower. In any automobile industry, we always talk about the supply chain. He said the supply of skilled persons which is very critical for the growth of the automotive industry and another industry.

Mr. Dhianu Das (Co-Founder, Agility Venture Partners)

Mr. Dhianu Das thanking ISIE for bringing such a center of excellence in EV and saying the trend of EV is going down before 2020, but the engineers and the artificial intelligence are going up rapidly. Showing his support for ISIE, he addresses that what academics should have done is providing short-term courses to students in the electric vehicles to those all academic programs who working over old engineering teaching skills. What they should do is building such an e-platform for the center of excellence and providing such short-term courses like introducing e-mobility and environmental impact reduction, economic dimension.

Mr. Sumantra Bibhuti Barooah (Executive Editor, Autocar Professional)

Mr. Barooah mentioned that industry and academic collaboration will be very crucial especially when the focus is on the global megatrend of electric mobility. Mentioning E-mobility in India, He said, according to recently announced PLI”s INDIA will soon achieve its rightful place in the field of the electric vehicle.

Prof. (Dr.) Anil D. Sahasrabudhe (Chairman, AICTE)

Dr. Sahasrabudhe talked about that History repeats itself that we all gone through the current scenario of Electric vehicles which if we look one it goes back to the 1830s. During his talk he discusses the challenges that we were facing in the early late ’90s in electric vehicles are; Battery, How much weight that an EV can carry, Charging Stations, cost of the vehicle, etc.

In his addressing message, Dr. Sahasrabudhe mentioned top companies like Mahindra Tata Motors and General Motors who investing in the field of electric vehicles, and Tesla comes as a big name in the field of electric vehicles.

Dr. Sahasrabudhe in his message mention that industry working over providing internship opportunities in front of the all those student who are willing to work in the field of the electric vehicle. According to him, not only bookish knowledge is sufficient until and unless the student got some practical knowledge as well to get to know how this theory is applied practically which is also important, but He also mentions ISIEINDIA is the leading platform that provides this opportunity in front of the enthusiastic student.

The ceremony sums up with the vote of thanks to all the distinguished dignitaries, stalwarts, experts, academicians, industry partners, and attendees.

ISIEINDIA successfully organized the National Summit on Skill Based Education – Day 2 on “Rising need for change in course curriculum to match EV industry demand.”

Imperial Society of Innovative Engineers (ISIE INDIA) has successfully organized the National Summit in Skill Based Education – Day 2 on “Rising need for change in course curriculum to match EV industry demand.”, Co-organized by Automotive Skill Development Council(ASDC), in association with SMEV, MG Motors India, Hero Electric, ANSYS Inc. and Speedways Electric.

The National summit on skill Based Education – Day 2 was started with a Key Note Speech by Mr. Abhimanyu Kumar Singh (Senior Technology Specialist, ANSYS Inc.) on the Industry trends, Trends in Electrification, ANSYS solutions for Electrification, Future skills, and learning Resources which are the rising need in the domain of electric vehicles.

Followed by Experts’ opinions from the Panelist, Mr. Arindam Lahiri (CEO, ASDC), Prof. (Dr.) Raj Singh (vice-chancellor, Jain University), Prof.(Dr.) Sibaram Khara (vice-chancellor, Sharda University), Dr. Ashwini Sharma (Dean – Engineering, Adamas university), Mr. Sumantra Barooah (Executive Editor, Autocar professional).

After the Expert’s opinion, there was a panel discussion among the Panellist on “Rising need for change in course curriculum to match EV industry demand.”Which comprises various issues and need to change the course curriculum as per the industry requirements?

Dr. Raj Singh stated that if you look at electric vehicles and align with the EV requirements it should take care of the specializations so the Engineering Department and Universities decided to get an approach that is more comprehensive in terms of educating the students in EV. Dr. Sibaram Khara added that the Management and Infrastructure of EV are very important, we have to design a compact module so that students after graduation should get skills as well as knowledge in different domains.

Mr. Arindam Lahiri stated that people are required to have skills in hybrid and electric vehicles and other alternate energy fuel vehicles in the context of green energy. There should be such a curriculum with hands-on practices to make students industry-ready. Dr. Ashwani Sharma spoke about trouble and apprehension which should take care of while looking to change the course curriculum. He further said, EV is concerned cleaner environment but still there is some apprehension. This is about producing the workforce or the manpower to produce such kind of clean vehicles.

Finally, the Moderator of the event Mr. Sumantra Barooah sums up the session saying it’s great to see the strong interest in academia, skill development council on preparing India well to adapt to the opportunities in the emerging Electric mobility space. such events by ISIE and the efforts from the organizations like ASDC as well as renewed efforts from the academia site will go long way not only in reducing the skill gap but also enhancing the capability and competence of Indian Engineers and thereby helps the Indian Industries.

ISIEINDIA successfully organized the National Summit on Skill Based Education – Day 3 on “What skills are required for the students to be industry-ready?

Imperial Society of Innovative Engineers (ISIE INDIA) has successfully organized the National Summit in Skill Based Education – Day 3 on “What skills are required to the students to be industry-ready?”, Co-organized by Automotive Skill Development Council(ASDC), in association with SMEV, MG Motors India, Hero Electric, ANSYS Inc. and Speedways Electric.

The National Summit on Skill Based Education Day 3 was honored by Mr. Rajendra Pandhare (Senior Manager, Product Engineering Department, MG Motors India) as the Keynote Speaker of the Summit. Along with him, we were having pioneers from various Universities as a Panelist Dr. V.K. Rattan (Vice-Chancellor, GNA University), Dr. Abhay Kumar (Vice-Chancellor, Pratap University), Dr. Rana Singh (Vice-Chancellor, Sanskriti University) & Dr. Vikas Dhawan (Pro-Vice-Chancellor, SGT University) and Moderator Mr. Deepangshu Dev Sarmah (Editor, Mobility Outlook)

The National summit on skill Based Education day 3 was started by key Note Speech by Mr. Rajendra Pandhare (Senior Manager, Product Engineering Department, MG Motors India) on What skills are required to the students to be industry-ready with an agenda of the first experience in the industry, automotive industry trends and development, challenges & opportunities and the EV industries.

Keynote Speech was followed by Experts Opinion which followed by the Panel Discussion among the Panelist on “What skills are required to the students to be industry-ready?” Which comprises various issues and need to change the course curriculum as per the industry requirements?

Dr. V.K. Rattan talked about the new education policy in India by the government of India which is based on making the student learn skills-based education and so we have to promote this education so that the students learn the practical things and then they go to industry and should be industry-ready. The three things that should promote are a) Industry, b) Education, c) Government/Management. Dr. Abhay Kumar further stated that e-mobility is the future, in many countries the future has already arrived and the industry-academia happen together to bring about those skills inculcate & integrate those skills into the students, and so many topics and the subject is to be covered under particular EV engineering with hands-on training.

Dr. Rana Singh stated that the collaborative framework will help us in terms of evolving the outcome base curriculum which will enable the young students to focus on learning. Dr. Vikas Dhawan further adds that the EV required basic skills

Knowledge of Mechanical and electrical engineering as well as AI, we should have the vision of driverless cars in the future and we should have the tie-up with industries.

Finally, the program sums up all the discussed topics and their applicability in the coming future concerning the trends in EV industries.

ISIEINDIA successfully organized Day 4 of the National Summit on Skill Based Education.

Imperial Society of Innovative Engineers (ISIE INDIA) has successfully organized the National Summit in Skill Based Education – Day 4 on “What infrastructural changes are required to skill the students in EV” Co-organized by Automotive Skill Development Council(ASDC), in association with SMEV, MG Motors India, Hero Electric, ANSYS Inc. and Speedways Electric.

The National Summit on Skill Based Education day 4 was started with a Keynote Speech by Mr. Ashutosh Kumar (EV Design Engineer, ISIEINDIA) on the requirement of a collaborative program that will train the students with hands-on training and make them industry-ready as per the requirements. He also added different initiatives taken by ISIEINDIA such as programs to ensure the student’s skill development.

Followed by Experts Opinion from the Panellist Dr. Gopinath Chintala (Registrar, Centurion University of Technology and Management), Prof. (Dr.) Rajeev Upadhyay (Director, Hindustan College of Science & Technology), Dr. Suthanthira Vanitha N. (Dean – Quality Assurance, Muthayammal Engineering College), Dr. Shahnaj Ayub (Dean – Research & Development, Bundelkhand Institute of Engineering & Technology), Mr. Bikram Pal Singh (Deputy Dean – Training and Placement, Global Group of Institutes) & Dr. T. Manigandan (Principal, PA College of Engineering)

After the expert’s opinion, there was a panel discussion among the panelist on “What infrastructural changes are required to skill the students in EV” which was moderated by Dr. Ashwini Kumar Sharma (Dean – Engineering, Adamas University)

Dr. Gopinath Chintala reminded us that we are the pioneer in this field of skill-based education. We just need to implement skill-based learning in the infrastructure with hands-on training. With this Prof. (Dr.) Rajeev Upadhyay added that on the receiving end there are so many opportunities available with the affiliated colleges so on this forum as an organizational effort is very good but in this electrical vehicle part how we can make this technology a disruptive technology which is a challenge

Dr. Suthanthira Vanitha N stated about the initiatives by ISIEINDIA stating the signing of an MoU with the reputed industry for enhancing the collaborative activities to established COE to more than 100 institutions all over the India Dr. Shahnaj Ayub It is a great initiative from ISIE to a new era which is in the align with the implementation of national education policy 2020. In outcome-based education the skill-based education or skill-based laboratory. The curriculum is more important and when we talk about the various levels of education or various levels of learning. ISIEINDIA is doing skill-based education and its efforts are completely aligned with this particular level.

Mr. Bikram Pal Singh puts his view on the relevance of skill-based education in the present scenario. It was a time when the Indian economy opened to outside the world through liberation and globalization since then it created a great demand for our individuals especially our students to acquire requisites skills as per the available employment job opportunity. So this is that time to make the education system make our upcoming generation future-ready and employment-oriented. Dr. T. Manigandan further stated that implementing the skill-based education is very difficult unless you put more MoU and experts from industry purpose to come over to the institute that means the institute and industry partnership should be encouraged and because of this partnership only we can do a lot of things for the benefit of the student and especially the EV technology.

The Program sums up by the need for change in infrastructure to make the students industry-ready with the required set of skills and with industry requirements

.