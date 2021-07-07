Dista welcomes Maplink on board as an official channel partner

Lewes, Delaware, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — We at Dista are absolutely ecstatic to announce Maplink as our official partner for Brazil and Latin America. A very well-known name in the South American market, Maplink has been in the geolocation-based services space for over twenty years now, working with organizations across industries such as banking, mobility, insurance, real estate, telecom, retail & e-commerce. They have offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico and work with organizations across Latin America that leverage location data for expanding and refining their business and customer experience.

Talking about the official partnership, Martin Kirsch, Sales Director, Maplink, said, “We are so glad about this partnership and looking forward to working with the amazing team at Dista. Their offerings are absolutely great and will certainly redefine how organizations in the retail, banking, food delivery, and services domain manage their daily operations, all the while ensuring they deliver delightful customer experiences.”

We are expanding to new markets and aim to roll out new and targeted products that organizations can rely on to ramp up their in-field and customer operations. Talking about new initiatives for the new year, Shishir Gokhale, CEO and Co-founder, Dista, said, “We have a lot of exciting products lined up for release. We will leverage our expertise in the location intelligence domain and partner with strategic allies to take our products to new heights and global markets. I welcome and thank Maplink for joining us on this epic journey.”

More details on recent developments at Dista can be found on our website or our social media handles.

About Dista

Dista is an AI-enabled location intelligence platform that offers a wide range of solutions to enhance business processes. It caters to industries such as BFSI, Pharma, Insurance, Retail, Logistics, Transport, Consumer Goods, and Quick Service Restaurants (QSR). Dista offers cutting-edge cloud solutions like field service management, delivery management, fleet management, ride management, field sales management, doorstep banking, and more.

Visit www.dista.ai for more information.