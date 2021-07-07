ZealousWeb’s Smart Members Subscription Pro Is Now Compatible With EE 6!

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — ZealousWeb Technologies is delighted to roll out the latest version of its ‘Smart Members Subscription Pro,’ an ExpressionEngine add-on that addresses the member related issues of EE. The updated version of this one-of-a-kind add-on is compatible with EE6. It will considerably enhance your EE websites’ functionality by allowing you to Export or Import members and log in with the usual username-password method. It enables you to log in with over 20 social media login integration methods.

“Our ExpressionEngine developers keep an eye on users’ requirements and constantly keep on finding the scope for improvements in our existing products to refine them. Our goal is to empower EE website owners by offering them ExpressionEngine add-ons and technology solutions that can speed up the performance of their websites and make them more effective from every possible angle,” said Keyur Dave, COO ZealousWeb Technologies.

Designed for accomplishing the member subscription with PayPal payment integration, Smart Members Subscription Pro is a highly reliable EE add-on. Installing it is an ideal option for improving the payment process in EE websites. Admin can create separate subscriptions and spur users to subscribe to them.

ZealousWeb’s proficient team keeps on evaluating the technology trends to stay relevant in changing times and offer products and solutions that hold the potential to transform businesses.

About ZealousWeb

ZealousWeb Technologies is a global solution, technology service and outsourcing company delivering digital business acceleration and enterprise modernization to help customers align technology innovation with business strategy across industries and geographies. ZealousWeb Technologies provides a range of services and solutions in digital, technology, consulting, strategy, automation, product & operations. Over the last 18-years, we effectively managed to extend our horizons in 66 countries across 16 industries. For more information, please visit https://www.zealousweb.com/