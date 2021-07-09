Kurdtel Communications set to modernize its fixed-line network with Alepo platform

Iraq, Kurdistan, 2021-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ — SULAIMANIAYH – Leading fixed-line operator Kurdtel Communications is modernizing its systems with a full fixed IN replacement from digital enablement and revenue management software provider Alepo. Apart from automating processes and improving customer experience, the new system will plug revenue leaks that the legacy system is unable to handle. The entire deployment will be remotely executed.

Kurdtel Communications’ legacy system offers limited flexibility, has hardware and support issues, and is slow and prone to errors because of the many manual processes it requires. As a result, the service provider faces revenue losses that are easily preventable using an automated platform like Alepo’s.

As part of its solution, Alepo will provide a full IN replacement, with voice charging for fixed-line customers that includes SCP, IVR, OCS, CRM, voucher management, reporting, and more, as well as international interconnect partner management. The convergent platform will enable the operator to manage its existing services from a single solution. It will enable support for new services and additional licenses Kurdtel Communications may choose to add in the future.

“Our legacy system had become problematic for our operations. We needed to upgrade to a more modern and convergent platform that could more efficiently support our existing services as well as support our vision for future expansion of our business in the region. Alepo was the best technical and commercial fit, and we are confident that their fixed IN platform will help us improve revenue while enabling us to renew our commitment to offering unparalleled services to our customers,” said Yaseen Mohammed Mustafa, CEO, Kurdtel Communications.

Vishal Mathur, VP – Solution Integration, Alepo, said, “Our converged solution for Kurdtel Communications will streamline processes through automation and ensure they are able to plug revenue leaks in their existing system. We have vast experience with remote deployments such as this one, making our offering even more cost-efficient by eliminating the need for our experts to travel on-site.”

The project is the newest addition to Alepo’s long list of deployments in the Middle East, which include a host of Tier-1 operators and leading communications service providers in the region.

About Kurdtel Communications

Kurdtel Communications is the first leading company in Iraq and Kurdistan providing fixed telecommunication services widely. Established in 2001 as a joint effort between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the private sector to operate and develop Sulaimaniayh PSTN, introducing efficient and effective services that help build long-term relationships with customers. Its network now covers most of Sulaimaniayh city, providing internet access to all subscribers as mutual cooperation with the (ADSL) provider company. It also provides international access and interconnect services within Sulaimaniayh through a reliable fiber optics network.

For more information, please visit https://www.kurdtel.net/

About Alepo