Italy, 2021-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ — Valvesonly Europe is a leading and reputed Electric Actuated Valve Manufacturer in Italy with our manufacturing unit and warehouse in Italy and Germany. We supply valves globally with our global presence.

The electric actuated valves we offer our customers include:

  • Electric actuated Ball Valve
  • Electric actuated Globe Valve
  • Electric actuated Butterfly Valve
  • Electric actuated Gate valve
  • Electric actuated Plug valve

The electric actuated valve that we offer our customers are customized to suit our several customer’s need, and they are delivered globally around Germany and Italy

Body Material – Cast iron, Ductile Iron, Stainless Steel SS316, SS304, SS316L, SS904L, CF8, CF8M, F304, F316, F31L, F51, F3, F55, F91, WCB, WC6, SS304, SS316, DUPLEX STEEL
Class – 150 – 2500; PN10 – PN450
Size – 1/2” – 72”
Ends – butt weld, socket weld, threaded, flanged
Application: electric actuated

We deliver best value for your budget at the best price all over Germany and Italy. If you search for the most reputable electric actuated valve in Germany and Italy, Therefore, if you want to get the best valves functional on the market, you don’t have to search anywhere else, reach us now!

Visit Here: https://www.valvesonlyeurope.com/product-category/electric-actuated-valves/

