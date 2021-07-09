Independence Day Celebrated in Style with Indoor Picnic and Old-time Radio Show at the Scientology Information Center

Clearwater, FL, 2021-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ — The story, “The Tough Old Man” by L. Ron Hubbard was performed by the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre to guests celebrating America’s heritage.

The performance, done live and in person, is similar to the old-time radio shows, actors reading their scripts, using sound effects and ingenuity to recreate what it was like to listen to radio programs of America in the 20s and 30s. Lights, unique costumes, make-up and well-rehearsed actors brought Mr. Hubbard’s story to life.

“The ‘Tough Old Man,’ is a story that shows the importance of perseverance, self-reliance and confidence and the message that both young ‘whipper-snappers’ and ‘old dogs’ can learn new tricks,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center.

The ambience of the performance had a patriotic flair with blue and white checked table cloths and red insulated lunch bags providing a high-end picnic luncheon, followed by ice-cream sundaes.

One guest, Marci, had this to say about the event, “This was outstanding! I loved the clever story line and fine delivery. I’ve never seen reader’s theater at this high level. The indoor picnic was charming. L. Ron Hubbard was an evocative writer. Thank you for including me in this excellent extravaganza.”

L. Ron Hubbard was among the most prolific and popular writers through the Golden Age of Pulp Fiction. Indeed, between 1930 and 1940, some 140 L. Ron Hubbard tales appeared in the pages of legendary pulp magazines – often as many as three titles an issue and bylined under some fifteen pen names. With 19 New York Times bestsellers and more than 350 million copies of his works in circulation, Mr. Hubbard is among the most acclaimed and widely-read authors of our time.

The Scientology Information Center, located in the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

