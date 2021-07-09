Nashville Religion Communicators to Hear about Resilience on July 20

Nashville, TN, 2021-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ — The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly at rotating locations to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.

The July meeting has been rescheduled due to the long 4th of July weekend, to now take place on July 20. The meeting will feature a discussion on resilience, led by a prominent local United Methodist pastor. This is a perfect time for discussing such a topic, as many people return to more in person functions after the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions. “As a community, we are recovering, so what more perfect topic could we have for our July meeting than resilience? This will be a great meeting, and at the best time,” says Julie Brinker, communications coordinator for the Nashville RCC chapter and community relations director for the Church of Scientology Nashville.

The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.

The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter.