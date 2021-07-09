M2M IoT LPWANs key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, And Forecast to 2030

According to Fact.MR, Market Insights of m2m IoT LPWANs is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the of Key Trends Of m2m IoT LPWANs . The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of m2m IoT LPWANs and trends accelerating m2m IoT LPWANs sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of m2m IoT LPWANs , identifying key market players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

M2M IoT LPWANs Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on the application:

The M2M IoT LPWANs market is segmented based on application into industrial automation, home automation, smart agriculture, smart city, asset tracking, m2m, and others.

Segmentation based on the industry:

The M2M IoT LPWANs market is segmented based on the industry into manufacturing, energy, automotive, agriculture, and others.

Segmentation based on the technology:

The IoT LPWANs market is segmented based on the technology into Sigfox & Weightless, LoRa WAN, and Others.

Regional Overview

The M2M IoT LPWANs market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa. At present, North America and Europe hold the largest market share in the IoT LPWANs market due to the high adoption of M2M communication in various industries.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the M2M IoT LPWANs market are Semtech Corporation; Guangdong Dapu Communication Technology Co., Ltd.; HOPE Microelectronics CO., Ltd.; Embit s.r.l.; IMST GmbH; LINK LABS; Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L.; Laird Technologies; Multi-Tech Systems, Inc.; Murata Manufacturing Co.; Microchip Technology Inc.; Nemeus; NiceRF Wireless Technology Co., Ltd.; MANTHINK Corporation; GlobalSat WorldCom Corporation; and others.

Key Development

In September 2016, Ingenu, a LPWAN provider, entered into a partnership with u-blox, a leading company in wireless and positioning of modules and chips to provide next-generation Random Phase Multiple Access (RPMA) technology. With this partnership, they will develop RPMA exclusively for M2M communication.

