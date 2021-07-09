SD-WAN Edge Managed Services Size & Share Expanding Across The Globe By 2030

According to Fact.MR, Market Insights of SD-WAN Edge Managed Services is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the of Key Trends Of SD-WAN Edge Managed Services as a Service. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of SD-WAN Edge Managed Services and trends accelerating SD-WAN Edge Managed Services sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of SD-WAN Edge Managed Services as a Service, identifying key market players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Segmentation Analysis of SD WAN Edge Managed Services Market

The global SD WAN Managed Services market is bifurcated based on component, organization size, deployment model, verticals and geographic regions.

Based on Component:

SD-WAN Edge

SD-WAN Controller

Service Orchestrator

SD-WAN Gateway

Subscriber Web Portal

Based on Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Based on Deployment Model:

On-premise

Cloud Based

Hybrid

Based on Verticals:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Government

Others

Who are the key service providers of SD WAN Edge Managed Services market?

The SD WAN Managed Services market is a fragmented, hence, the market comprises of more number of regional and international players at the market. Some of the leading service providers of this market are

Fujitsu

Silver Peak

Telstra

Versa Networks

Masergy

Verizon

VMware Inc.

Citrix

Cisco

AT&T

Key service providers are actively operating with the objective of achieving a significant share of the market, using both organic and inorganic growth strategies. The main objectives were services launch, collaboration, acquisition, and progressively improving their architecture and others.

Regional Outlook of global SD WAN Edge Managed Services market:

The SD-WAN MS market is dominated by the North American region. Increased mobile usage, accelerated deployment of cloud computing services and substantial developments in broadband networks are projected to drive demand growth in North America. Furthermore, the increasing pattern of worker mobility is fueling the demand for a centralized network management system that provides organizations with complete control over their networks.

The virtual appliance segment in China is expected to expand at an escalated growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increased implementation of virtual network technologies. The need for virtual appliances is expected to grow in the coming years because many organizations move their workload to the cloud to enable unified network management and better performance. This factor is propelling the demand for SD WAN MS in China region.

A short market viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth drivers of SD-WAN Edge Managed Services market, which includes global GDP growth rate, various industries growth rate, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and others.

This newly published and insightful report compounds sheds light on key dynamics, Key Trends Of SD-WAN Edge Managed Services and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global SD-WAN Edge Managed Services market sales.

