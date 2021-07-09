Plastic Processing Machinery Market Size, Share, Service Segment Trends and Porters Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Plastic Processing Machinery Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market is expected to reach USD 43.7 billion by 2025. Plastic is a material with very large molecules considered by low melting points, light weight, high strength-to-weight ratios, and high corrosion resistance. Plastic Processing Machinery is also termed as plastic forming machine, or plastic molding machine is a machinery that uses plastic resins to manufacture final plastic products using blow molding and casting, compression molding, injection molding, and extrusion molding.

Key Players:

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (JSW)

Arburg

Husky Injection Molding Systems

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Persimmon Technologies Corporation

Milacron Holdings Corporation

Haitian International Holdings Limited

Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

ENGEL Austria GmbH

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

Krauss-Maffei Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The plastic resins used may be recycled or new. The plastic processing machinery market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Rising demand for packaged products like food and beverages and development of enhanced packaging equipment are documented as major factors of Plastic Processing Machinery Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, strict government policy regarding use of plastic and its harmful effects on surrounding may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. Plastic Processing Machinery industry is segmented based on product type, end users, and region.

Product Outlook:

IMM Consumer Goods Automotive White Goods Packaging

Extrusion Machine Packaging Building & Construction Consumer Goods Automotive

BMM Packaging Automotive Medical



The injection molding machine (IMM) sector accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of high demand from manufacturers producing injection molding parts.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of Plastic Processing Machinery and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the growth of overall market could be availability of land along with skilled labor at low cost and expansion of industries like electronics, construction, and automotive. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumer of Plastic Processing Machinery in the region.

Instead, North America and Europe are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise enhancements in plastic processing methods and growing awareness among populace regarding their ecological and health effects. The United States is a major consumer of Plastic Processing Machinery in the region.

