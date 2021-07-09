Pyrogen Testing Market by Product & Service, Test Type, End User, Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Pune, India, 2021-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The global pyrogen testing market size is projected to reach USD 1,689 million by 2025 from USD 927 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.7%. Market growth is driven by the growing focus on personalized medicine, increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing awareness of food safety, and the rising incidence of infectious diseases and increasing frequency of pandemics.

“In 2019, assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the pyrogen testing market, by product & service”

Based on product & service, the pyrogen testing market is segmented into assays, kits, and reagents; instruments; and services. The assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for the largest share in the pyrogen testing market in 2019. The rising preference for kit-based testing and the frequent requirement of assays, kits, and reagents in large numbers as compared to instruments are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

In 2019, LAL tests segment accounted for the largest share in the market, by test type

The pyrogen testing market is segmented into LAL tests, in vitro tests, and rabbit tests based on test type. In 2019, the LAL tests segment accounted for the largest share. This can be attributed to the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increasing demand for medical devices, increasing health standards, rising need for innovative laboratory testing procedures, and the growing drug pipelines.

North America is the largest regional market for pyrogen testing

The global pyrogen testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global pyrogen testing market. The North American pyrogen testing market’s growth can be attributed to the high spending on pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research, increasing pharmaceutical drug pipelines, a growing number of drug approvals, and rising consumer awareness about product safety.

