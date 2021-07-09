5 Reasons for Why you should Enroll in a Foundation Course 

Hyderabad, India 2021-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ —

You can’t build a great building on a weak foundation. You must have a solid foundation if you’re going to have a strong superstructure.

Gordon B. Hinckley

The celebrated quote by Hinckley is very much applicable for human lives too. While students dream big and try to reach the height of academic success, it is imperative to ensure their foundation is strong. A strong academic foundation is the only key that can help our future generation to ace life skillfully and meet their career goals positively.

With every passing year, the academic competitions are getting tougher. Admissions to the best colleges get harder and harder. Even in 2020, in the middle of a raging pandemic, almost eight lakh students attempted JEE Mains. So to have a chance at their dream college, a student needs to be able to put nothing short of their best. In a competitive environment, aspirants of competitive examinations such as JEE and NEET must stand out from the crowd. They can do this by starting early in their preparation journey.

That is where foundation courses come in. They help students gain deeper subject knowledge and understand the concepts clearly. The foundation courses are designed with well-curated study materials, thorough practice papers, and expert guidance, which ensure strong fundamentals and help create achievable milestones in the exam journey.

Let’s understand how does a foundation course help students balance their academic preparation.

Understanding concepts better – Students need to have a good understanding of concepts. It assists in their ability to follow instructions and be specific in what they are talking about. The sooner students understand and learn concepts, grasping and retaining them get easier. Knowing some topics early on will let them comprehend better when taught in more detail later on.

Helps with schoolwork – Most of the concepts learned through foundation courses will be later taught in schools. Thus learning them early will give students an advantage of staying ahead of the classroom competition. This is not all; competitive exams like Olympiads, NTSE, etc., get easier for students to write because of continuous practice and learning development.

Ensuring exam readiness- Taking mock tests during the foundation course will give students a feel of writing a competitive exam, including their boards. The mocks provide an edge to students when they attempt national/international Olympiads or National Talent Search Exam (NTSE). Their success in these tests builds a strong academic profile and enhances their chances during college admissions.

The time factor – When students try to do their best in class 12 board examinations, they may not have enough time to give undivided attention to entrance exam preparation. Getting the concepts early on will lighten their burden when they are preparing for Class 12 board exams. So these little efforts at an early stage will reduce a lot of burden in the future.

The age advantage – Students will have to pick a choice of course after class 12. So, by trying out a foundation course early, they can get a better understanding of their strength. The foundation course is designed to help them understand what their areas of strength are and which academic stream they should choose to pursue higher education. Getting started early will widen their choices and help them figure out what they want to do after school.

Foundation courses come with a lot of benefits. They help students prepare the roadmap for their future and balance the academics and exam preparation to realize their goals. Many EdTech companies like Turito today offer well-structured foundation course which functions as a career guide to young learners. The courses not only help them with online classes, thorough guidance, and study materials but also support them with proper career counselling, which helps students choose the right career path.

A few years back, students used to go for tuition classes to ace board exams. The classes were subject-specific, and learners got guidance only for individual subjects they had taken tuition for. But as the academic landscape is changing rapidly, those subject-specific tuitions are not enough for new-age learners. They need a comprehensive solution that can help them to become future-ready, and Foundation Course is apt for them.