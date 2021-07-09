Data As A Service Market Demand Witness Robust Expansion Throughout Forecast Period 2018-2028, Fact.MR Revels

The Recent study by Fact.MR– (leading business and competitive intelligence provider) On global Data as a Service (DaaS) market Survey study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of Data as a Service (DaaS) market as well as the factors responsible for such a Data as a Service (DaaS) Market growth.

Global Data as a Service Market: Overview

From the family of ‘as a Service’ (aaS), Data as a Service is standing out as one of the crucial members. The importance of Data as a Service is increasing, as data availability is an essential part of the enterprise’s operations.

With the increasing digitalization at the enterprises level, the data volume generated is rapidly growing and also the data generated is difficult to manage as it is heterogeneous.

Hence, to manage this generated data the Data as a Service is standing out as an advanced method for enterprises. Enterprises are increasingly demanding Data as a Service (DaaS) for solving data communication problems in enterprises by enabling real-time access to the data streams at the international locations.

Global Data as a Service Market: Segmentation

The global Data as a Service market is segmented on the basis of the deployment model, enterprise size, industry, and region.

Segmentation Based on Deployment Model:

On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

Segmentation Based on Enterprise Size:

On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into small, medium, and large enterprises.

Segmentation Based on Industry:

On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, government, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, and others.

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this Data as a Service (DaaS) Sales research study analyses Data as a Service (DaaS) market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level and covers following region in its scope:

North America holds a significant market share regarding revenue generation from the sale of Data as a Service, due to its rapid adoption of Data as a Service in this region by enterprises across different industry verticals.

Enterprises in European countries are adopting Data as a Service to sustain in the rapidly increasing competition at the global level by increasing collaboration in the enterprise operations.

Enterprises are implementing the Data as a Service for cost reduction and implementing efficient data management and data analysis process for the sales and marketing teams.

The SEA and Other APAC region are expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period, due to the increasing industrialization in developing countries such as India, China, and others in this region resulting in the adoption of Data as a Service. MEA is expected to grow at moderate CAGR, due to the slow adoption rate of the Data as a Service.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Data as a Service (DaaS) Market:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Data as a Service (DaaS) industry research report includes detailed Data as a Service (DaaS) market competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Data as a Service (DaaS) Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Data as a Service (DaaS) manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

The examples of some of the key players in the global data as a Service market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Amazon.com, inc., Actifio, IBM (International Business Machines Corporation), SAP SE, Teradata Corporation, and others.

Data as a Service vendors are continuously focusing on product innovations to sustain in the increasing global competition, and are also focusing on delivering outstanding services to the end users.

