Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, 2021-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ — ALSEGO released end of June a new version of Talisman MPCS, its OpenAPI application server, and dedicates a website to it.

Talisman MPCS differs from existing solutions by its ability to support and automate the technical processes governed by particular workflows, while securing privileges, traceability and conformity needed for multi-tier integration.

A fast and robust process oriented OpenAPI application server is crucial in today’s digital era. It enables the process automation through microservices that organizations need for their digital transformation initiatives. With this, companies can easily create, manage, and publish APIs on demand with the collaboration of other systems within the organization or outside partners.

Amongst many others, the main benefits of using Talisman MPCS are:

– Webservices align to existing processes, automate multisource collections as well as CRUD distributions and accelerate web/mobile apps developments.

– Technical processes are set up through HOPs which represent various steps of execution.

– Minimal coding for rapid composite webservice development.

– Consolidate data from different datasources into In-Memory datastores to improve performance and end-users’ experience.

– Protect sensitive information from unprivileged access with ACLs and embedded anonymization technics that obfuscate data on-the-fly.

– Exposed webservices are Open API Swagger-compliant for easy integration with third party systems.

– Preset of Swagger documentation is automatically generated for each webservice.

Last but not least, developers know how difficult it is to manage and deploy apps dedicated webservices from a release management perspective. There are a lot of steps that need to be done manually and the process is time-consuming. Talisman MPCS automates the webservices and resources release process from dev to production, enabling developers to make changes to an application and get it up on production in just few clicks. It then ensures DevOps and Agility approach for most demanding businesses.