Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2025

Global Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), also termed as “Oligo-galactosyl lactose”, or “Trans galactic-oligosaccharides (TOS)” or “Oligogalactose”, belong to the group of prebiotics. It is a water-soluble and colorless substance which increases the shelf life by reduction of microbial contamination.

The factors that propel the growth of the galacto-oligosaccharides market include increasing attention towards excellence of food and beverages, increased awareness towards nutritional food, increasing technological innovations, changing consumer lifestyles and growing number of working women in the emerging economies. On the other hand, there are a factor that may hamper the growth of the market including stringent regulations and legislations associated with the use of prebiotic constituent.

Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) industry is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The market could be explored by product type, application, and geography. Galacto oligosaccharides (GOS) market could be explored by product type as Powder Form and Liquid Form.

The key applications that could be explored in the galacto oligosaccharides (GOS) industry include Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, and Others. The “Food and Beverages” segment led the galacto-oligosaccharides industry in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The key factors that may be attributed to the growth of market include the fact that several food manufacturers have been concentrating on e-commerce in order to cater to global demand and increasing consumers’ consciousness on account of high exposure to online sources and social media.

Europe accounted for the major share of the GOS market in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include high old age population, occurrence of several infant formula corporations comprising Danone, Humana, and Ordesa, significant increase with numerous companies currently planning to produce GOS mixtures, widespread R&D in the field of dietary supplements, and Japan and Europe are leading producers and consumers of GOS.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the GOS industry comprise Royal FrieslandCampina, Yakult, Kowa, Nissin, Kerry, New Francisco Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Ingredion, First Milk, Samyang, GTC, Taiwan Fructose, Quantum Hi-Tech, And Baolingbao. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

