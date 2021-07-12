Global Market Value for Organic Substrate to Reach US$ 13,438.1 Million Value Towards 2026 end

Organic electronic materials made using organic small molecules and polymers are being used on a large scale. Owing to the good dimensional control, better electrical performance, organic substrate are witnessing significant growth in various applications. Organic substrate is also being used in flat panel display as the flat panel displays are cost-effective and energy efficient. More functionality is being added in RF modules for smartphone and other wireless applications. Hence, both low temperature co-fired ceramic and organic substrate are used for RF modules. Organic substrate are more cost-effective, as embedding filter into the inner layer of the organic substrate does not occupy module surface area and results in module cost saving and also helps in reducing module size for cost sensitive and critical size products, for instance, Bluetooth RF front-end module. The rise in consumer trend towards lower cost solutions is also resulting in the increasing use of the organic substrate.

According to the report by Fact.MR, the global organic substrate market is expected to experience steady growth, registering 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2026. The global organic substrate market is also estimated to bring in US$ 13,438.1 million revenue towards the end of 2026. Organic substrates are being used on a large scale as a base material in semiconductor manufacturing and application. Most of the organic substrate are manufactured using PCB technology. Hence, an organic substrate has good CTE match with PCB. Organic substrates are witnessing significant demand by the majority of area array packages. Following are the key insights on how the global organic substrate market will perform in the coming years.

5 Forecast Highlights on Global Organic Substrate Market

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to dominate the global organic substrate market during 2017-2026. Presence of key manufacturers in the region is resulting in the growth of the market. Owing to the increasing demand for semiconductor and IC packaging materials, organic substrates are witnessing growth in the APEJ region.

North America is also expected to witness growth due to the presence of the major technology companies and rapid adoption of advanced technology in developing smartphones and flat panel displays.

Tape substrate is expected to be the largest substrate type in the global organic substrate market during 2017-2026. Tape substrate is estimated to bring in nearly US$ 9,200 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Small outline packages are expected to witness the highest growth in the organic substrate technology segment. By the end of 2026, small outline packages are estimated to bring in close to US$ 4,500 million revenue.

Mobile phones are expected to witness the maximum use of organic substrate during the forecast period 2017-2026. Mobile phones are estimated to exceed US$ 4,900 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Market Taxonomy

Substrate Type Rigid Substrate

Tape Substrate Technology Small Outline Packages (SOP)

GA Packages

Flat No-leads Packages

Dual In-line Package (DIP)

Quad Flat Packages (QFP)

Others

The report also offers a detailed profile of all the leading market players in the global market for organic substrate, which will perform actively through 2026. These include companies such as Hitachi Chemical, Samsung Electronics, Dow Chemicals, BASF, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Henkel AG, Amkor Technology, STMicroelectronics, Qualcomm Technologies, Shinko, Kyocera, and Mistubishi Electric.

