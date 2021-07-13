Panel Built Modular Mezzanine Platforms Provide Flexibility In Crowded Facilities

Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — As operations have come back full force over the past couple of months, so have the material demands in many industries. As a result, many businesses have been ramping up production, but they must first have space in their facilities to accommodate the increase. For some companies, this means adding new equipment, conveyors, and more to the building. For already maxed-out facilities, this can quickly create a space crunch.

However, modular mezzanine systems are a prefabricated yet flexible solution that allows companies to expand their usable space. By creating an intermediary level above the factory floor, industrial mezzanines enable companies to practically double their workspace! Although the mezzanine components are fabricated beforehand in a specialized modular construction facility, modular mezzanines are custom designed for each project. Therefore, companies are not forced to rely on a ‘cookie-cutter’ solution to their space and production needs. Instead, a custom mezzanine can be designed to fit the shape and processes within a facility to help maximize the companies overall space and efficiency.

Panel Built mezzanine systems are formed from bolt-together steel components for quick assembly on-site. Columns, beams, railing, and stair systems are powder coated to provide a long-lasting finish and durability no matter the environment. Panel Built mezzanines have been installed into military bases, warehouses, sports arenas, factories, and commercial offices all across the United States and internationally. Panel Built designs, engineers, fabricates, delivers, and installs modular mezzanines as a complete turn-key provider.

Panel Built, Inc. has operated in the modular construction industry for over 25 years. Beginning with panelized buildings, Panel Built quickly expanded to mezzanines, military towers, cleanrooms, ballistic buildings, and more. Each day Panel Built operates under one mission, “To Solver Our Customers’ Space Needs With Excellence And Great Customer Service.” Based out of Blairsville, Georgia, all Panel Built structures are American Made, proudly serving the most excellent companies and organizations in all the United States.

For more information, Visit: https://www.panelbuilt.com/products/structural-steel-mezzanines