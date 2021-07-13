Studio52 Featured in the List of Top 10 Video Production Companies in Dubai 2021

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Studio52, a leading audiovisual media production company in Dubai, was featured as one of the “Top 10 Video Production Companies in Dubai” in the list curated by Vidsaga for the year 2021.

We are happy and honored to be a part of this prestigious list. There couldn’t have been anything better than this to boost the morale of our team at Studio52. The “Top 10” list curated by Vidsaga aims to highlight and recognize top video production companies in Dubai. The company samples the work of all video production companies in the region, and after careful observation picks the best from the lot to be featured in the list.

Since our establishment, Studio52 has worked with many clients and is committed to delivering quality results every time. We have an expert team of creators who work together with you to bring your brand to life. Whether it’s corporate profile video, product photography, 360 videos, live streaming, drone videos, timelapse, safety training, 3D walkthroughs, or animation, they all have one thing in common and that is they are all visually engaging that reaches the soul of your audience.

Vidsaga is a platform that helps organizations across the globe by connecting them with video creators, animators, and editors. It also empowers companies with decision-making and video-specific project management tools.

About Studio52:

To impress, inspire or incite your viewers or colleagues you need to create a technically flawless and aesthetically beautiful message. This is where we come in. With an experience of over 4 decades in audio and video production, we are a go-to reliable Video, Audio, Safety, Animation, Timelapse, Technology, 360, VR, and digital marketing company for many businesses in Dubai and the rest of the world.

In all these 40 years we have seen what makes us so different. We are always curious. When others see obstacles, we see opportunities. Even when things seem impossible, we always find a way to make them happen. We go the extra mile to create that perfection!

We now operate full-fledged in multiple countries with a well-integrated pool of creative resources. So, no matter where you’re located, we are available for you. Our à la carte options also make it possible for you to pick the elements that fit your needs, resulting in a totally customizable, on-demand experience. Whether your project is big or small, we can tailor your product video to almost any budget.



Visit for more information- https://studio52.tv