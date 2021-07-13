Pasir Panjang, Singapore, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Tablet Hardness Tester used for tracking quick reading for the hardness of tablets. And capable of testing virtually all tablet shapes and can easily be programmed to meet your individual testing requirements.

Solid tablets are possibly the most often used form of dosage for pharmaceuticals.

Tablet hardness acts as a basis to direct the development of product and as a quality-control stipulation.

Tablets ought not to be too soft or too hard.

Tablet hardness testing is a laboratory method which is applied to measure the breaking point of a tablet.

The procedure is an essential aspect of medicine production.

Tablet hardness testing makes sure that solid tablets are hard enough to sustain mechanical strains during various situations like storage and packaging, delivery and handling by the user, among others.